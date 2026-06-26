GBAF Logo
ECB cuts banks' reporting duties, softens governance expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ECB cuts banks' reporting duties, softens governance expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Regulation ECB risk management

ECB softens governance expectations for banks to ease burden

ECB Revises Supervisory Guidance and Governance Expectations

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will retire a number of recommendations and guides for banks and soften its expectations about good governance, it said on Friday, partly in response to industry criticism. 

Regulators around the world have withdrawn some of the most intrusive measures put in place after the global financial crisis, led by an aggressive deregulation agenda by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Objectives Behind the ECB’s Changes

"Our objective is simple: to ensure that our supervisory guidance remains clear, consistent and fit for purpose in an increasingly complex risk environment," ECB board member Frank Elderson said in a blog post.  

Retiring Outdated Supervisory Publications

As part of this effort, the ECB said it would scrap around 40 supervisory publications that it deems outdated. These range from a de facto dividend ban enforced at the height of the pandemic to expectations on data collection and reporting, according to a press release.

Downgrading Governance and Risk Culture Guidance

In addition, it would downgrade a draft guide setting out its expectations for lenders' governance and risk culture, which covered the inner workings of a bank from the remuneration and time-commitment of its board members to the protection of whistleblowers.

Shift to Non-Binding Good Practices

Instead, the ECB will from now on publish a report on good practices, which will not be binding.  

"This means that a bank may be fully compliant with the applicable legal framework without implementing any of the good practices described in the guides, provided that it has put in place other practices that are more appropriate," the ECB said.

Review of Other ECB Guides

Other ECB guides, including a sensitive one about risky forms of lending, are also under review, with a conclusion expected by the end of this year. 

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Balazs Koranyi and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB will eliminate approximately 40 of 130 bank reports deemed outdated or irrelevant, reducing reporting duties by about one‑third (investing.com)
  • Governance expectations softened: a previously binding draft guide on governance and risk culture will be replaced by a non‑binding report of good practices (kpmg.com)
  • These moves form part of the ECB’s broader simplification agenda—aligned with global deregulatory trends—mirroring earlier steps like speeding up internal model approvals and easing supervision of smaller banks (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the ECB reducing bank reporting requirements?
The ECB is lowering reporting requirements to make supervision clearer, more consistent, and appropriate for the current risk environment, partly responding to industry pushback.
How many reports will the ECB eliminate for banks?
The ECB plans to scrap around 40 out of roughly 130 required reports, cutting reporting duties by nearly one third.
What changes is the ECB making to its governance expectations?
The ECB will downgrade its draft guide on governance and risk culture, instead publishing a non-binding report on good practices.
Are the ECB’s new good practice reports binding for banks?
No, the report on good practices is non-binding; banks can comply with regulations by using their own appropriate practices.
Will there be further changes to other ECB regulatory guides?
Yes, other guides, such as those on risky lending, are under review with conclusions expected by the end of the year.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Factbox-Which Volkswagen factories in Germany could be shut down?

Factbox-Which Volkswagen factories in Germany could be shut down?

Image for UK temperature hits 36.9 degrees, breaking June record again

UK temperature hits 36.9 degrees, breaking June record again

Image for Explainer-Volkswagen Law: the unique structure behind Europe's biggest carmaker

Explainer-Volkswagen Law: the unique structure behind Europe's biggest carmaker

Image for Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back

Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back

Image for Germany's 2027 draft budget is finalized, Handelsblatt reports

Germany's 2027 draft budget is finalized, Handelsblatt reports

Image for Ukraine returns 160 servicemen from Russian captivity, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine returns 160 servicemen from Russian captivity, Zelenskiy says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK police say 13 men face trial over sexual offences against same woman
UK police say 13 men face trial over sexual offences against same woman
Image for Ukraine plans domestic AI computing capacity with Kyivstar
Ukraine plans domestic AI computing capacity with Kyivstar
Image for UK public's inflation expectations continue to ease, Citi/YouGov survey shows
UK public's inflation expectations continue to ease, Citi/YouGov survey shows
Image for Kremlin says it will look into 'strange' video alleging army torture
Kremlin says it will look into 'strange' video alleging army torture
Image for Hungary aims to meet euro entry conditions by around 2030, PM Magyar says
Hungary aims to meet euro entry conditions by around 2030, PM Magyar says
Image for Bosch executive board member Christian Fischer named new CEO
Bosch executive board member Christian Fischer named new CEO
Image for Spain markets watchdog rules out extension for EU crypto licence deadline
Spain markets watchdog rules out extension for EU crypto licence deadline
Image for Safran said to be studying deal for French sea-drone maker Exail, Bloomberg News reports
Safran said to be studying deal for French sea-drone maker Exail, Bloomberg News reports
Image for UK proposes listing rule changes amid Saba tussle with trusts
UK proposes listing rule changes amid Saba tussle with trusts
Image for Kyivstar signs deal to let Ukrainians trade its Nasdaq stock
Kyivstar signs deal to let Ukrainians trade its Nasdaq stock
Image for Countries scale back EU plans to fund cross-country energy grids
Countries scale back EU plans to fund cross-country energy grids
Image for Unilever explores bid for supplements maker Thorne, FT reports
Unilever explores bid for supplements maker Thorne, FT reports
View All Finance Posts