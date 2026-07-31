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New UK finance minister Healey to hold first budget on October 28 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

New UK finance minister Healey to hold first budget on October 28

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Finance Banking Government UK Budget public policy

UK Finance Minister Healey Schedules First Budget for October 28, Commits to Fiscal Rules

UK Government Budget Announcement and Fiscal Commitments

Finance Minister Healey's Budget Date and Fiscal Discipline

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey said on Friday he will hold his first budget on October 28 and he pledged to stick to the borrowing rules he inherited from his predecessor Rachel Reeves.

Statement from John Healey

"This will be a budget that moves money and power out of Westminster, and into every postcode around Britain," Healey said in a statement. "It will be built on fiscal discipline. It will meet our fiscal rules."

Prime Minister Burnham's Fiscal Policy and Challenges

Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who moved into Downing Street less than two weeks ago, has also said he will honour the fiscal rules which include a pledge to balance day-to-day spending with tax revenues by the end of the decade.

Economic Pressures and Policy Priorities

Economists say the government has only a small margin of error for hitting that target and some of Burnham's policy priorities — such as extra defence spending and better social care — will put more strain on the public finances.

Taxation Promises and Fiscal Rules

Burnham has said that meeting the fiscal rules might mean "having to ask for a little more" on tax although he has also pledged to stick with promises made by previous prime minister Keir Starmer not to raise the main rates of taxation.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Muvija M; writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • First Budget set for 28 October, with Healey committed to inherited fiscal discipline.
  • Fiscal buffer narrowed—estimated headroom down to around £10 billion amid elevated fiscal pressures.
  • Economists warn added defence and social care spending may strain constrained public finances.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will UK finance minister John Healey hold his first budget?
John Healey will present his first budget on October 28.
What fiscal approach has John Healey pledged to follow?
He has pledged to stick to the borrowing rules inherited from his predecessor, Rachel Reeves.
What are the fiscal rules mentioned by John Healey and Andy Burnham?
They include a pledge to balance day-to-day spending with tax revenues by the end of the decade.
How might the new government fund its policy priorities?
Andy Burnham suggested that meeting the fiscal rules might require 'asking for a little more' on tax, without raising main tax rates.
What challenges are economists noting about the UK's fiscal targets?
Economists say the government has only a small margin of error for hitting its fiscal target, especially with new spending priorities.

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