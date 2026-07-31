Russian Court Seizes 123 Real Estate Assets from Jehovah's Witnesses
Russian Court Confiscates Jehovah's Witnesses' Properties
Details of the Asset Seizure
MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - A court in the Russian capital has confiscated 123 real estate assets which belonged to the Jehovah's Witnesses and transferred them to the Russian state, Moscow's court service said on Friday.
Breakdown of Confiscated Properties
It said the property assets had previously been registered as belonging to the Swedish branch of Jehovah's Witnesses and included 63 residential and commercial properties with a total area of over 11,000 square metres and 60 plots of land with a total area of 5.6 hectares situated across the country.
Background on Legal Actions Against Jehovah's Witnesses
A Russian court banned Jehovah's Witnesses as an "extremist organisation" in 2017, a move that the European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2022 was itself unlawful. Many Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia have since been jailed after being convicted of "extremist activity."
(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn)