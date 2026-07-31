GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Protesters gather in London against the ban of Palestine Action - Global Banking & Finance Review
A large crowd of protesters in London rallies against the ban of Palestine Action, holding flags and placards. This image captures the tension during the protest where over 466 individuals were arrested by police, highlighting the ongoing conflict surrounding Palestine Action and its implications.
Finance

Russian court confiscates 123 real estate assets belonging to Jehovah's Witnesses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Russian Court Seizes 123 Real Estate Assets from Jehovah's Witnesses

Russian Court Confiscates Jehovah's Witnesses' Properties

Details of the Asset Seizure

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - A court in the Russian capital has confiscated 123 real estate assets which belonged to the Jehovah's Witnesses and transferred them to the Russian state, Moscow's court service said on Friday.

Breakdown of Confiscated Properties

It said the property assets had previously been registered as belonging to the Swedish branch of Jehovah's Witnesses and included 63 residential and commercial properties with a total area of over 11,000 square metres and 60 plots of land with a total area of 5.6 hectares situated across the country.

Background on Legal Actions Against Jehovah's Witnesses

A Russian court banned Jehovah's Witnesses as an "extremist organisation" in 2017, a move that the European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2022 was itself unlawful. Many Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia have since been jailed after being convicted of "extremist activity."

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • In 2017, Russia's Supreme Court banned Jehovah’s Witnesses as an extremist organisation, leading to seizures of property and dissolution of their legal entities.
  • The European Court of Human Rights ruled in February 2022 that the ban and associated actions violated fundamental rights, citing unlawful property seizures and repression.
  • Since the ban, Russia has conducted widespread raids, prosecutions, and imprisonments—including the recent confiscation of 123 properties—despite international condemnation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many properties were confiscated from Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia?
A Russian court confiscated 123 real estate assets belonging to the Jehovah's Witnesses.
What types of assets were seized by the Moscow court?
The assets included 63 residential and commercial properties and 60 plots of land.
Why were Jehovah's Witnesses' assets confiscated in Russia?
Their assets were confiscated following a 2017 court ban declaring Jehovah's Witnesses an 'extremist organisation.'
Who previously owned the seized properties?
The properties were registered as belonging to the Swedish branch of Jehovah's Witnesses.
What was the European Court of Human Rights' stance on the ban?
In 2022, the European Court of Human Rights ruled the ban on Jehovah's Witnesses was unlawful.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Vitol, Cargill, Glencore cut ties with Radiant World, Bloomberg News reports

Vitol, Cargill, Glencore cut ties with Radiant World, Bloomberg News reports

Image for Exclusive-Russian grain lobby says Kyiv's attacks threaten Black Sea exports and global food security

Exclusive-Russian grain lobby says Kyiv's attacks threaten Black Sea exports and global food security

Image for Veon raises outlook, flags digital investments in Ukraine

Veon raises outlook, flags digital investments in Ukraine

Image for Bank of England's Pill sees risk of 'insidious' build-up of inflation pressures

Bank of England's Pill sees risk of 'insidious' build-up of inflation pressures

Image for UK funeral director jailed for 20 years for deceiving and defrauding families over cremations

UK funeral director jailed for 20 years for deceiving and defrauding families over cremations

Image for UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing

UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for The Future of Cross-Border Payments: What Businesses Need in 2026
The Future of Cross-Border Payments: What Businesses Need in 2026
Image for Veteran Financier Nimi Natan on Why Specialty Lenders Are Becoming More Important
Veteran Financier Nimi Natan on Why Specialty Lenders Are Becoming More Important
Image for Coinbase shares take hit on quarterly loss, analysts back diversification strategy
Coinbase shares take hit on quarterly loss, analysts back diversification strategy
Image for Romanian healthcare workers end strike over pay, staffing
Romanian healthcare workers end strike over pay, staffing
Image for Lessons From Complex M&A Deals, With Insights From Brendon Falconer
Lessons From Complex M&A Deals, With Insights From Brendon Falconer
Image for Pound set for monthly gains against dollar, euro as rate-hike bets linger 
Pound set for monthly gains against dollar, euro as rate-hike bets linger 
Image for Sicily's SAC says Adani, Vinci, Schiphol among bidders for Catania airport
Sicily's SAC says Adani, Vinci, Schiphol among bidders for Catania airport
Image for Cboe profit jumps as elevated volatility spurs options trading boom
Cboe profit jumps as elevated volatility spurs options trading boom
Image for European chemical firms post solid Q2 results but stay cautious on outlook
European chemical firms post solid Q2 results but stay cautious on outlook
Image for Oil refining margins have added to Europe's fuel price rise, ECB blog says
Oil refining margins have added to Europe's fuel price rise, ECB blog says
Image for Analysts lower EU carbon price forecasts for 2026, 2027 on market reform proposals
Analysts lower EU carbon price forecasts for 2026, 2027 on market reform proposals
Image for Italy minister rejects opposition criticism of Saudi troop deployment
Italy minister rejects opposition criticism of Saudi troop deployment
View All Finance Posts