German prosecutors charge dual national for espionage linked to Russian embassy

Details of Espionage Charges and Ongoing Investigation

Background of the Case

Sept 14 (Reuters) - German prosecutors have brought charges against a German-Ukrainian woman for spying for Russia, as Berlin steps up efforts to counter what it sees as an escalating hybrid threat from Russia.

Accused and Alleged Activities

Identity and Connections

In a statement, the federal prosecutors' office said Ilona W, whose surname was not shared due to German privacy laws, is accused of having maintained contacts with an intelligence service officer in the Russian embassy in Berlin since October 2023 at the latest.

Espionage Methods

She gathered information on Germany's defence policy and industry by befriending former defence ministry staff, according to the statement on Monday.

Legal Proceedings

She was arrested in January this year and remains in pre-trial detention, prosecutors said.

Broader Context

European Security Concerns

German officials and security services across Europe have warned of a growing threat from Russian intelligence agencies seeking to deter Western powers from backing Ukraine against Russia's full-scale invasion launched in February 2022.

Editorial Note

(Writing by Linda PasquiniEditing by Ludwig Burger)