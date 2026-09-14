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Airlines urge more competition on used jet engine parts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airlines urge more competition on used jet engine parts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Airlines Push for Wider Access to Used Jet Engine Parts Amid Market Shortages

Global Airlines Advocate for Easier Access to Reconditioned Jet Engine Parts

COPENHAGEN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Global airlines have called on jet engine makers to make it easier for independent firms to provide reconditioned parts to airlines following a European settlement involving turboprops.

The call by the International Air Transport Association, which represents about 300 airlines, is the latest sign of a months-long tussle over engine competition and parts shortages.

European Commission Settlement and Its Impact

Last month, the European Commission closed an antitrust investigation into alleged anti-competitive behaviour by Pratt & Whitney Canada, the world's main turboprop engine maker, after it agreed to lift restrictions affecting used parts.

The move means independent suppliers will find it easier to get access to dismantled turboprop engines that can then be stripped for parts to be restored and sold in competition with new ones, after meeting certification standards.

Changes in Contractual Clauses

Until now, contractual clauses restricted the supply of engine sections needed to harvest used parts but Pratt & Whitney Canada has agreed to modify these, the Commission said.

"That is certainly going to help the ATR and Dash-8 (turboprop aircraft) operators," Nick Careen, IATA’s senior vice-President operations, safety and security, said.  

Potential Extension to Jet Engine Markets

"Now is the opportunity for this to extend into the main (jet) engine markets because that is where the gold is, where the biggest challenge is," he told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Pratt & Whitney Canada has welcomed last month's agreement with the European Commission. Parent company RTX had no immediate comment.

Ongoing Disputes and Market Challenges

Airlines regularly accuse engine makers of restricting competition and raising prices, compounding widespread shortages of engine parts and labour ever since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Engine Makers’ Perspective

Engine makers argue they take huge technology and financial risks to develop each generation of engines and need to recoup their investments over time to keep innovation on course.

The extent to which engine makers allow outside shops to participate in the aftermarket varies by manufacturer.

Industry-Wide Effects of Used Parts Availability

The debate over the availability of used parts also affects a three-way battle over engine supplies that has been one of the industry's biggest headaches this year.

Repairing more used parts for existing fleets can ease pressure by freeing up more brand-new ones for new aircraft.

Financial and Operational Impact on Airlines

IATA has estimated that shortages of engine parts and maintenance capacity cost airlines almost $6 billion last year.

Aviation executives at a conference of the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading in Copenhagen on Monday said they expect engine delays to continue for some time.

Industry Outlook

"It is going to take a long time before this issue is resolved – who knows, a few years," said Jennifer Moulton, global head of sales at Dubai Aerospace Enterprise.

Pratt & Whitney said in July that engine maintenance disruption was easing.

Agreements to Support Competition

Earlier this year, IATA extended an agreement with Pratt's competitor, French-U.S. engine maker CFM International, to uphold competition in the aftermarket.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • European Commission closed an antitrust investigation into Pratt & Whitney Canada after it dropped restrictions on used turboprop engine parts, allowing independent USM suppliers broader access (PT6/PW100 series) (eureporter.co).
  • IATA calls for these fair-access principles to extend to commercial jet engines, where the real cost pressures—estimated at nearly $5.7 billion in 2025 for engine leasing and maintenance—are most acute (iata.org).
  • Supply‑chain constraints, parts shortages, and limited aftermarket options are estimated to cost airlines over $11 billion industry‑wide in 2025—affecting fuel savings, maintenance, leasing, inventory—which stronger competition and access to used parts could help mitigate (iata.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are airlines urging more competition in used jet engine parts?
Airlines want easier access to reconditioned parts to ease shortages and reduce costs, especially after recent antitrust actions in Europe.
What recent change did Pratt & Whitney Canada make regarding used engine parts?
Pratt & Whitney Canada agreed to lift some restrictions, allowing independent suppliers easier access to dismantled turboprop engines for used parts.
How have engine part shortages affected airlines?
Shortages have increased maintenance costs and delayed operations, costing airlines nearly $6 billion last year.
How long are engine part shortages expected to continue?
Aviation executives expect engine delays and part shortages to persist for several years.
What impact could repairing more used parts have on the aviation industry?
Repairing more used parts can free up new parts for new aircraft and help alleviate current supply pressures.

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