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Russian envoy Dmitriev is heading to US for talks with Trump administration, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian envoy Dmitriev is heading to US for talks with Trump administration, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance Diplomacy Energy International Relations

Russian Envoy Dmitriev Engages Trump Administration on Economic and Energy Talks

Overview of Dmitriev's US Visit and Key Discussion Points

Background and Purpose of the Visit

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev is heading to the US on Wednesday, where he will meet with Trump administration representatives Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and others, two sources familiar with preparations for the talks told Reuters.

The sources said Dmitriev's visit to the US, which was agreed upon with Russian President Vladimir Putin, will take place in New York during the UN General Assembly and will follow up on a meeting between Putin and US representatives at the Kremlin earlier this month.

Maintaining Russia-US Dialogue

One source said that the aim of the visit is to keep the Russia-US dialogue and the peacemaking effort going.

Agenda: Economic Cooperation and Energy Issues

The source added that economic cooperation between Russia and the US, as well as energy issues, and a peaceful settlement in Ukraine will be on the agenda of Dmitriev's talks in New York.

Key Meetings and Outcomes

US-Russia Talks During UN General Assembly

After meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that both Russia and Ukraine had expressed interest in a limited ceasefire involving grain and energy and that he hoped Putin would accept an invitation to attend the G20 summit in the US.

Putin's Engagement with US Representatives

Putin met the US representatives alongside his foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, and Dmitriev, who also had a three-hour talk over lunch with Witkoff and Kushner prior to the meeting on September 5.

Dmitriev's Role as Negotiator

Dmitriev, a US-educated investment banker who worked at Goldman Sachs and consulting firm McKinsey, is viewed in Russia as the most US-friendly negotiator.

Previous Negotiations and Achievements

During his previous contacts with Witkoff and Kushner, Dmitriev negotiated a sanctions waiver for seaborne Russian oil aimed at stabilizing the global energy markets as well as several prisoner exchanges between Russia and the US. 

(Reporting by Reuters MoscowEditing by Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • Dmitriev’s visit, arranged with Putin, aligns with UN General Assembly timing and follows a Kremlin meeting earlier in September (e.g. a lunch and Kremlin session on Sept 5) (devdiscourse.com)
  • His agenda spans economic and energy cooperation, a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, including a limited ceasefire and grain/energy corridors, building on past discussions involving sanction waivers and prisoner exchanges (devdiscourse.com)
  • Dmitriev, a US‑educated ex‑Goldman Sachs banker, has been a key informal interlocutor—negotiating oil sanction waivers, prisoner swaps, and trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi and Geneva earlier in 2026 (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Kirill Dmitriev and why is he visiting the US?
Kirill Dmitriev is a Russian presidential envoy visiting the US to hold talks with Trump administration representatives on economic cooperation, energy, and peacemaking efforts.
Which US officials will Dmitriev meet during his visit?
Dmitriev will meet with Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and other Trump administration representatives during his visit.
What are the key topics on the agenda for Dmitriev's US talks?
The main topics include maintaining US-Russia dialogue, economic cooperation, energy issues, and a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.
Where and when will the talks between Dmitriev and US officials take place?
The talks are scheduled to take place in New York during the UN General Assembly, following a previous meeting in Moscow earlier this month.
What previous negotiations has Dmitriev been involved in with the US?
Dmitriev has previously negotiated a sanctions waiver for Russian oil and organized prisoner exchanges between Russia and the US.

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