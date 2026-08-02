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Ukrainian drones kill two in Russia, strike Wildberries warehouse, governors say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 2, 2026

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Finance Markets Russia Ukraine Geopolitics

Ukrainian Drones Hit Wildberries Warehouse in Russia, Two Killed in Attacks

Ukrainian Drone Strikes and Their Impact on Russian Targets

Overview of the Attacks

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drone strikes killed at least two people in regions along Russia's Volga river overnight, hitting targets including a warehouse belonging to Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, regional officials said on Sunday.

Russian Defense Ministry Response

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had downed 635 Ukrainian drones during the night.

Details of the Wildberries Warehouse Strike

Location and Casualties

Kyiv's drones attacked a Wildberries warehouse in the Samara region, around 800 km (500 miles) from Ukraine's most advanced military positions inside Ukrainian territory it holds, regional Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said. He added that information on potential casualties was still being clarified.

Strategic Importance of Wildberries

Ukrainian forces have been striking deeper inside Russia as they ramp up strikes on economic and energy targets, hoping to undermine Moscow's ability to wage its more than four-year war in Ukraine.

Targeting Wildberries Operations

They have attacked about a dozen Wildberries sites since July 18 in a bid to disrupt the operations of the company, a linchpin of the consumer economy often described as Russia's answer to Amazon.

Other Affected Regions and Civilian Impact

Saratov Region Attacks

A strike on a residential building in the neighbouring Saratov region, meanwhile, killed two people in the city of Engels, Governor Roman Busargin said. Civil infrastructure was damaged both in Engels and in the city of Saratov, he said. 

Significance of Engels and Saratov

Both Saratov city, which hosts a major oil refinery, and Engels, home of a military airbase, have come under repeated Ukrainian attack in recent years.

Official Statements

Ukrainian Response

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the strikes.

(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, has been the target of sustained Ukrainian drone attacks since mid‑July, with roughly 10–15% of its logistics capacity damaged across multiple sites, including near St. Petersburg, Tambov, Elektrostal, Krasnodar, Yekaterinburg and Crimea (live.euronext.com).
  • Earlier attacks on July 18 killed at least eight workers at Wildberries facilities—seven in Kotovsk (Tambov region) and one in Elektrostal (Moscow region)—injuring dozens more; Ukraine says these sites distributed components for drone production and navigation equipment, a claim denied by the Kremlin (theprint.in).
  • The latest strike in the Samara region underscores Ukraine’s intensified focus on deep‑inside‑Russia targets, aiming to disrupt economic and military‑support infrastructure amid its long‑range drone campaign (thedailybeast.com).
  • Russia’s Defense Ministry reported downing 635 Ukrainian drones overnight—highlighting the scale and intensity of the aerial confrontation (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What targets did Ukrainian drones strike in Russia?
Ukrainian drones struck a Wildberries warehouse in the Samara region, as well as civil infrastructure in Engels and Saratov.
How many casualties were reported after the strikes?
At least two people were killed in the city of Engels in the Saratov region.
Why is Wildberries a key target in the drone attacks?
Wildberries is Russia's largest online retailer and plays a significant role in the consumer economy, making its operations a strategic target.
How has Ukraine escalated its drone attacks inside Russia?
Ukraine has increased strikes on economic and energy targets deep inside Russia to undermine Moscow's war efforts.
Has Ukraine commented on the recent drone attacks?
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine regarding the latest strikes.

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