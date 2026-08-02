Ukrainian Drones Hit Wildberries Warehouse in Russia, Two Killed in Attacks

Ukrainian Drone Strikes and Their Impact on Russian Targets

Overview of the Attacks

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drone strikes killed at least two people in regions along Russia's Volga river overnight, hitting targets including a warehouse belonging to Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, regional officials said on Sunday.

Russian Defense Ministry Response

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had downed 635 Ukrainian drones during the night.

Details of the Wildberries Warehouse Strike

Location and Casualties

Kyiv's drones attacked a Wildberries warehouse in the Samara region, around 800 km (500 miles) from Ukraine's most advanced military positions inside Ukrainian territory it holds, regional Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said. He added that information on potential casualties was still being clarified.

Strategic Importance of Wildberries

Ukrainian forces have been striking deeper inside Russia as they ramp up strikes on economic and energy targets, hoping to undermine Moscow's ability to wage its more than four-year war in Ukraine.

Targeting Wildberries Operations

They have attacked about a dozen Wildberries sites since July 18 in a bid to disrupt the operations of the company, a linchpin of the consumer economy often described as Russia's answer to Amazon.

Other Affected Regions and Civilian Impact

Saratov Region Attacks

A strike on a residential building in the neighbouring Saratov region, meanwhile, killed two people in the city of Engels, Governor Roman Busargin said. Civil infrastructure was damaged both in Engels and in the city of Saratov, he said.

Significance of Engels and Saratov

Both Saratov city, which hosts a major oil refinery, and Engels, home of a military airbase, have come under repeated Ukrainian attack in recent years.

Official Statements

Ukrainian Response

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the strikes.

(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Joe Bavier)