Holcim to Sell 68% Stake in Philippines Unit to China’s Huaxin for $527 Million

Details of the Holcim Philippines Stake Sale

Transaction Overview

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Swiss building materials supplier Holcim Group said on Sunday it would sell a nearly 68% stake in its Philippines business to China's Huaxin Building Materials for $527 million.

Expected Completion Timeline

• Holcim said it expected to complete the sale in the first half of 2027.

Deal Structure and Exit Options

• It said the deal was structured so it could also exit its remaining stake within 3 to 5 years, at a minimum price of $280 million.

• Holcim said it could benefit from "additional cash upside" during this period.

Holcim’s Market Outlook

Recovery in Housing Construction

• In July, Holcim said housing construction was recovering and upgraded its outlook for 2026 organic sales growth to 5% from a previous range of 3% to 5%.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kate Mayberry)