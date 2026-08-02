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Holcim to sell majority stake in Philippines unit to China's Huaxin for $527 million - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Holcim to sell majority stake in Philippines unit to China's Huaxin for $527 million

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 2, 2026

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Holcim to Sell 68% Stake in Philippines Unit to China’s Huaxin for $527 Million

Details of the Holcim Philippines Stake Sale

Transaction Overview

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Swiss building materials supplier Holcim Group said on Sunday it would sell a nearly 68% stake in its Philippines business to China's Huaxin Building Materials for $527 million.

Expected Completion Timeline

• Holcim said it expected to complete the sale in the first half of 2027.

Deal Structure and Exit Options

• It said the deal was structured so it could also exit its remaining stake within 3 to 5 years, at a minimum price of $280 million.

• Holcim said it could benefit from "additional cash upside" during this period.

Holcim’s Market Outlook

Recovery in Housing Construction

• In July, Holcim said housing construction was recovering and upgraded its outlook for 2026 organic sales growth to 5% from a previous range of 3% to 5%.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • Holcim expects to complete the sale of its ~68% stake in Holcim Philippines to Huaxin in the first half of 2027, unlocking immediate capital of $527 million and potential additional upside from the future exit of its remaining stake.
  • The deal structure allows Holcim to fully exit its Philippines business within 3 to 5 years, with the remaining stake priced at a floor of $280 million and opportunities for additional cash upside.
  • The divestment aligns with Holcim’s strategic shift toward high-growth, sustainable markets and follows its upgraded 2026 guidance, including a 5% organic sales growth forecast amid housing construction recovery trends.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Holcim's stake in its Philippines unit?
China's Huaxin Building Materials is acquiring a nearly 68% stake in Holcim's Philippines business.
How much is Huaxin paying for Holcim's stake in the Philippines?
Huaxin will pay $527 million for the nearly 68% stake in Holcim Philippines.
When is the Holcim Philippines sale expected to be completed?
Holcim expects to complete the sale in the first half of 2027.
What options does Holcim have regarding its remaining stake?
Holcim can exit its remaining stake within 3 to 5 years, at a minimum price of $280 million.
What recent update did Holcim provide on its sales outlook?
Holcim upgraded its 2026 organic sales growth outlook to 5% from a previous 3% to 5% range.

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