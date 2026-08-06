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Record number referred to UK's counter-radicalisation scheme Prevent

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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UK's Prevent Counter-Radicalisation Scheme Sees Record Referrals in 2024

Record Rise in Prevent Referrals and Analysis of Trends

Overview of Prevent Programme

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The number of people referred to Britain's counter-radicalisation programme Prevent soared to record levels last year, with many aged under 15, government data showed on Thursday.

Prevent has been a key strand of Britain’s security apparatus since the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, with the aim of stopping people from going on to commit acts of violence.

Criticism and Controversies

However in recent years it has faced growing criticism with some of those referred to the programme carrying out terrorism attacks or other multiple murders.

Statistical Highlights from 2024

According to the latest figures from October 2024 to September 2025, 9,957 individuals were referred to Prevent, up by 37% from the previous year. The total number of referrals, which includes individuals referred more than once, rose to 10,293, an increase of 39%. Both measures are the highest figures recorded in a single year in data going back to 2015.

Demographics of Referrals

Those in the 11-15 age bracket accounted for 36% of referrals, the highest proportion.

Reasons for Referrals

Of the reasons for referrals, more than 50% fell into categories where no specific ideology was identified. Of the rest, 20% related to extreme right-wing concerns with 8% of referrals associated with Islamist extremism.

Reviews and Recommendations

2024 Review and Notable Cases

In July last year, a review of Prevent concluded that the scheme needed to adapt to prevent mistakes which led to a lack of action to address concerns raised about those such as teenager Axel Rudakubana, who murdered three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport in 2024.

2023 Assessment and Refocusing Efforts

Another assessment of the scheme in 2023 concluded that it should refocus efforts more on the threat posed by militant Islamists after becoming too concerned with extreme right-wing ideologies.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Referrals to Prevent reached a historic high—8,778 in year ending March 2025 (up from 6,922), marking a 27 % increase and the highest since records began in 2015 (questions-statements.parliament.uk)
  • Young people aged 11–15 made up the largest age cohort among referrals at 36 %, with median referral age around 16 (theweek.com)
  • Among ideological concerns, over half of referrals had no specific ideology identified; of those categorized, 20 % were extreme right‑wing and 9–8 % Islamist extremism (theweek.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Prevent counter-radicalisation programme?
Prevent is a UK government initiative aimed at stopping people from becoming involved in acts of violence or terrorism.
How many people were referred to Prevent in the latest data?
Between October 2024 and September 2025, 9,957 individuals were referred, a 37% rise from the previous year.
Which age group had the highest proportion of referrals?
Individuals aged 11-15 accounted for 36% of Prevent referrals, the highest proportion recorded.
What kinds of extremism were most commonly cited in referrals?
Over half of referrals had no specific ideology, but 20% were attributed to extreme right-wing concerns and 8% to Islamist extremism.
What criticisms or reviews has Prevent faced recently?
Recent reviews suggest Prevent needs to adapt, with some arguing it has focused too much on right-wing extremism and not enough on militant Islamism.

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