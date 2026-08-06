UK's Prevent Counter-Radicalisation Scheme Sees Record Referrals in 2024

Record Rise in Prevent Referrals and Analysis of Trends

Overview of Prevent Programme

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The number of people referred to Britain's counter-radicalisation programme Prevent soared to record levels last year, with many aged under 15, government data showed on Thursday.

Prevent has been a key strand of Britain’s security apparatus since the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, with the aim of stopping people from going on to commit acts of violence.

Criticism and Controversies

However in recent years it has faced growing criticism with some of those referred to the programme carrying out terrorism attacks or other multiple murders.

Statistical Highlights from 2024

According to the latest figures from October 2024 to September 2025, 9,957 individuals were referred to Prevent, up by 37% from the previous year. The total number of referrals, which includes individuals referred more than once, rose to 10,293, an increase of 39%. Both measures are the highest figures recorded in a single year in data going back to 2015.

Demographics of Referrals

Those in the 11-15 age bracket accounted for 36% of referrals, the highest proportion.

Reasons for Referrals

Of the reasons for referrals, more than 50% fell into categories where no specific ideology was identified. Of the rest, 20% related to extreme right-wing concerns with 8% of referrals associated with Islamist extremism.

Reviews and Recommendations

2024 Review and Notable Cases

In July last year, a review of Prevent concluded that the scheme needed to adapt to prevent mistakes which led to a lack of action to address concerns raised about those such as teenager Axel Rudakubana, who murdered three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport in 2024.

2023 Assessment and Refocusing Efforts

Another assessment of the scheme in 2023 concluded that it should refocus efforts more on the threat posed by militant Islamists after becoming too concerned with extreme right-wing ideologies.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James)