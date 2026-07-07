GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Soccer-European football revenue breaks €40 billion but growth is slowing, says Deloitte - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Soccer-European football revenue breaks €40 billion but growth is slowing, says Deloitte

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

European Football Revenue Surpasses €40 Billion, Growth Slows: Deloitte Review

By Rohith Nair

Key Findings from Deloitte's Annual Football Finance Review

July 8 (Reuters) - European football surpassed €40 billion ($46 billion) in revenue for the first time in the 2024-25 season, but growth is showing signs of stalling, Deloitte said in its annual review of football finance.

Football across the continent generated €40.2 billion in the season that ended in mid-2025, up from €38 billion the previous year. The "Big Five" European leagues -- the Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 -- generated €21.6 billion of that amount.

Revenue Growth and Future Outlook

But Deloitte's analysts said cramming more matches into an already packed calendar may not be the answer, with aggregate club revenue set to plateau or even fall in 2025-26 and 2026-27.

Impact of UEFA and FIFA Competition Expansion

"The expansion of UEFA and FIFA competitions has delivered financial benefits across Europe's 'Big Five' leagues, but football cannot rely on simply adding more content to deliver sustainable growth," Tim Bridge, lead partner in the Deloitte Sports Business Group, said.

"An increasingly saturated market may not be good for players or fans, particularly if it weakens the on-pitch spectacle.

"This approach, without a collective mindset from all rightsholders, risks prioritising short-term gain over long-term prosperity."

Premier League Financial Performance

Premier League Generates Highest Revenue

PREMIER LEAGUE GENERATES HIGHEST REVENUE

The Premier League remained Europe's highest-earning top division, with clubs generating £6.8 billion ($9.1 billion) in revenue -- an 8% rise that is projected to push them past the £7 billion mark for 2025-26.

"Revenues were boosted by an increase in the number of clubs reaching the final stages of European competitions, rising ticket prices and increased stadia capacity," Deloitte wrote.

Profitability and Losses

However, the financial picture was mixed. Pre-tax losses ballooned from £135 million to £948 million, driven by heavy transfer spending and the absence of profitable player sales that had cushioned the previous year's results.

Performance of Other Top European Leagues

Elsewhere in Europe's top leagues, the Bundesliga broke €4 billion for the first time with 12% growth, while LaLiga posted €4.1 billion in revenue - with Real Madrid and Barcelona accounting for 52% of clubs' aggregate revenue.

Serie A managed a modest 4% increase to €3 billion, but Ligue 1 dropped 15% to €2.2 billion as commercial revenue fell €0.4 billion.

Financial Trends in Lower Leagues and Women's Football

Championship Clubs See Revenue Decline

CHAMPIONSHIP CLUBS SEE REVENUE DECLINE

England's second-tier Championship clubs recorded their first revenue decline since the COVID pandemic.

Aggregate income fell 2% to £942 million while pre-tax losses climbed 12% to £355 million, with only three clubs managing to turn a profit.

External Funding and Regulatory Changes

"The cumulative financial position and worsening club losses across all three English Football League divisions underline a continuing trend; one where external funding is now critical to liquidity in the vast majority of cases," Bridge said.

"Upcoming regulatory changes could support future improvements, but the focus must now shift to stronger commercialisation and sustainable growth, or a plan to bridge the gap to the Premier League."

England has established the Independent Football Regulator through the Football Governance Act to strengthen the financial sustainability, governance and ownership oversight of professional clubs.

Growth in Women's Super League

The Women's Super League provided a clear contrast, posting 39% revenue growth to £90 million, marking the second consecutive season in which all 12 clubs exceeded £1 million in income.

Revenue Disparity Among WSL Clubs

But the revenue gap between the highest- and lowest-earning WSL clubs stretched to 16 times from 13 times the previous year.

($1 = 0.8747 euros, 0.7474 pounds)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Miami; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • European football market reached €40.2 billion in 2024‑25, up from €38 billion the previous year, with Big Five leagues contributing €21.6 billion (Deloitte).
  • Premier League remains top‑revenue league at £6.8 billion, but faces soaring pre‑tax losses approaching £948 million, fueled by transfer and wage pressures.
  • Championship clubs saw revenues fall and rising losses, while the WSL outpaced both with 39 % growth—highlighting diverging fortunes across tiers.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much revenue did European football generate in 2024-25?
European football generated €40.2 billion in revenue during the 2024-25 season, surpassing €40 billion for the first time.
Which European football league generated the highest revenue?
The Premier League generated the highest revenue among European leagues, with £6.8 billion ($9.1 billion) in 2024-25.
What is causing the slowdown in football revenue growth?
Growth is slowing due to market saturation, increased match schedules, and reliance on short-term financial strategies instead of sustainable growth.
How did revenue change for the 'Big Five' European leagues?
The 'Big Five' leagues generated €21.6 billion, with varied growth; the Bundesliga and LaLiga grew, while Ligue 1's revenue declined.
What financial trends were observed in England’s Championship clubs?
Championship clubs saw a 2% revenue decline to £942 million and a 12% rise in pre-tax losses, with only three clubs posting a profit.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK jobs market downturn eases as pay pressure pick up, survey shows

UK jobs market downturn eases as pay pressure pick up, survey shows

Image for UK to unveil $50 billion NATO effort for deep strike weapons

UK to unveil $50 billion NATO effort for deep strike weapons

Image for US oil prices jump after US military launches strikes against Iran

US oil prices jump after US military launches strikes against Iran

Image for Trading Day: A chip on our shoulder: Volatile semis drag U.S. stocks lower, crude jumps

Trading Day: A chip on our shoulder: Volatile semis drag U.S. stocks lower, crude jumps

Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy signs 'drone deals' with three countries

Ukraine's Zelenskiy signs 'drone deals' with three countries

Image for Coty to return Gucci Beauty license to Kering early in $400 million deal

Coty to return Gucci Beauty license to Kering early in $400 million deal

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Oil jumps after settlement as US revokes general license for Iran oil sales
Oil jumps after settlement as US revokes general license for Iran oil sales
Image for United States revokes license that authorized Iranian oil sales
United States revokes license that authorized Iranian oil sales
Image for LNG tanker at risk of exploding after vessels struck near Strait of Hormuz
LNG tanker at risk of exploding after vessels struck near Strait of Hormuz
Image for Meta expands generative AI tools with Muse Image rollout
Meta expands generative AI tools with Muse Image rollout
Image for UK summons senior Iranian diplomat over stabbing of Iranian journalist in London
UK summons senior Iranian diplomat over stabbing of Iranian journalist in London
Image for Olympics-IOC lifts Russia suspension, athletes to return to international competitions
Olympics-IOC lifts Russia suspension, athletes to return to international competitions
Image for UK and the Netherlands sign new $3.2 billion maritime partnership
UK and the Netherlands sign new $3.2 billion maritime partnership
Image for US coach Pochettino's viral shirt gives Hugo Boss welcome buzz
US coach Pochettino's viral shirt gives Hugo Boss welcome buzz
Image for Trump reiterates at NATO summit that Greenland should be controlled by US, not Denmark
Trump reiterates at NATO summit that Greenland should be controlled by US, not Denmark
Image for Pay gap between top and lowest Swiss earners has grown, study finds
Pay gap between top and lowest Swiss earners has grown, study finds
Image for Netherlands looks to move past Nexperia dispute with China, Dutch minister says
Netherlands looks to move past Nexperia dispute with China, Dutch minister says
Image for Britain's M&S flags higher shareholder returns
Britain's M&S flags higher shareholder returns
View All Finance Posts