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Finance

UK jobs market downturn eases as pay pressure pick up, survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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UK Jobs Market Downturn Slows as Pay Pressure and Temp Hiring Rise

Overview of Recent UK Jobs Market Trends

July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's jobs market downturn eased slightly last month, according to a survey of recruitment companies on Wednesday that showed an upturn in temporary hiring and starting salaries.

Key Findings from the Report on Jobs

The monthly Report on Jobs from accountants KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, a trade body, showed temporary billings growth rose to a more than three-year high in June, although permanent placements contracted.

Temporary Hiring on the Rise

"The story of the past few months has been the pivot to temporary work," said Lisa Fernihough, vice chair advisory at KPMG.

Survey Highlights and Market Context

Below are key points from the survey and relevant context:

Demand for Staff and Pay Pressures

• While overall demand for staff weakened at the fastest pace in five months, the survey's gauge of permanent starting salaries hit a five-month high

• Bank of England policymakers are watching pay pressures closely

Hiring Preferences Amid Economic Uncertainty

• "With chief execs still facing into global uncertainty, this preference for a flexible approach to hiring means they have been able to progress shorter term projects and investment s without longer term commitments," Fernihough said

Business Activity and Economic Outlook

• Recent business surveys suggest activity - especially in the services sector - has slowed sharply in recent months after official data showed the economy grew strongly at the start of 2026

• "With oil prices steadying, business leaders will be hoping that the coming months bring a period of stability and improved economic conditions where they can start to build momentum again," Fernihough added

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • Temporary billings grew at the fastest pace in over three years in June, signalling a shift towards flexible hiring methods amid uncertainty
  • Permanent placements contracted, but starting salaries for new hires rose to their strongest level in five months, underscoring rising pay pressures
  • Bank of England is closely monitoring wage growth, as firms lean on short‑term contracts to manage economic volatility

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the recent survey indicate about the UK jobs market?
The survey shows the UK jobs market downturn eased slightly in June, with an increase in temporary hiring and starting salaries.
How have temporary hiring trends changed in the UK?
Temporary billings growth in the UK rose to a more than three-year high in June, while permanent placements contracted.
What is driving the shift to temporary work in the UK?
Businesses are opting for flexible hiring to progress short-term projects and investments amid ongoing global uncertainty.
Are pay pressures increasing in the UK jobs market?
Yes, pay pressure has risen, with the survey's gauge of permanent starting salaries reaching a five-month high.
Why are Bank of England policymakers watching pay trends closely?
Pay pressures can impact inflation and monetary policy, making them critical for the Bank of England to monitor.

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