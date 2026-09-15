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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says new anti-drone weapon being tested - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says new anti-drone weapon being tested

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Defense Technology Ukraine

Ukraine Successfully Tests New Anti-Drone Weapon in Ongoing Defense Efforts

Ukraine's Advancements in Anti-Drone Technology

President Zelenskiy's Announcement on New Weapon

Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukraine was carrying out tests on a new weapon to intercept drones and had recorded a successful hit overnight.

"Another development is undergoing testing. It's a Ukrainian development and it scored a hit, the 'shahed' was destroyed," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, referring to the Iranian-designed drones that Ukraine's military has faced.

"But some technical things still need to be refined. We need a bit more time. The work of other developers is continuing."

Recent Successes in Drone Interception

Military Reports and Interception Rates

Ukraine's military said on Facebook that its forces had downed 187 airborne targets overnight.

In his remarks, Zelenskiy said 93% of all Russian drones had been intercepted overnight.

"That is significant. But, of course, more is needed," he said.

Ongoing Development and International Collaboration

Technological Progress Since the Invasion

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has rapidly developed anti-drone technology and now offers its expertise to other countries, including some in the Middle East that have faced Iranian strikes.

Focus on Interceptors and Air Defence Systems

It has focused on developing interceptors as an efficient and cheaper means of intercepting drones.

Challenges with Ballistic Missiles and Future Goals

Ukrainian forces have had more difficulty downing Russian ballistic missiles and have asked Western allies to step up supplies of interceptors. Kyiv is also pressing for the rapid development of a European-designed air defence system, known as Freyja.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The tested weapon is a Ukrainian-developed interceptor that achieved a successful hit on a Shahed drone, though further technical refinements are underway (Zelenskiy) (pravda.com.ua)
  • Ukraine reported downing 187 airborne targets overnight with a claimed 93% interception rate of Russian drones (pravda.com.ua)
  • This development builds on Ukraine’s broader innovation drive in low-cost interceptor drones, with systems like the Sting and FP‑7.x being key elements in ongoing anti‑drone and future anti‑ballistic defence efforts (Freyja) (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new anti-drone weapon is Ukraine testing?
Ukraine is testing a domestically developed anti-drone weapon aimed at intercepting drones such as the Iranian-designed Shahed.
How effective was the new weapon in recent tests?
President Zelenskiy reported that the new weapon successfully destroyed a Shahed drone during overnight testing.
How many Russian drones were intercepted overnight?
Ukrainian forces intercepted 93% of Russian drones, with 187 airborne targets downed overnight.
What challenges does Ukraine face in air defense?
While Ukraine has improved drone interception, it continues to struggle with intercepting Russian ballistic missiles and needs additional Western support.
Is Ukraine offering anti-drone expertise to other countries?
Yes, Ukraine shares its anti-drone technology with other countries, including some in the Middle East.

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