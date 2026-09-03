Britain Condemns Russian Drone Attack on Leipzig Airport, Summons Diplomat

UK Response to Russian Drone Incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport

Incident Overview

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain has summoned the Russian charge d'affaires to condemn an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport last month after the German government said that Russia was responsible for the incident.

Official UK Statement

Solidarity with Germany

"The UK stands in full solidarity with Germany following Russia's egregious and reckless attack on Leipzig Airport," the spokesperson said, adding that Russian attempts to undermine the resolve of Ukraine's allies were "futile."

Condemnation of Russian Actions

"This is the latest in a clear pattern of attempts by the Russian state to undermine our collective security, and that is why today we have summoned the Russian charge d'affaires to condemn the attack in the strongest terms."

Russian Response

Denial of Allegations

Russia has rejected the allegations, saying that they are entirely fabricated.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James)