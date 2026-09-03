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Finance

White House pressures US space firms to skip Paris space summit, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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White House Pressures US Space Firms to Avoid Attending Paris Space Summit

US Government Influence on Space Industry Participation at International Events

By Joey Roulette and Tim Hepher

White House Urges US Companies to Reconsider Attendance

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Trump administration pressured U.S. space companies not to attend a high-profile space summit in Paris organized by French President Emmanuel Macron, triggering a last-minute reshuffle and the cancellation of some announcements, according to people familiar with the matter on Thursday.

Concerns Over Policy Alignment

The White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy hosted a call a week ago with several U.S. space companies planning to attend the September 9 to 10 event and said their attendance could suggest support for European policy positions with which the U.S. disagrees, four of the sources said.

Summit Details and European Space Ambitions

The summit will feature speeches from Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as European countries ramp up investments in civil and military space capabilities and reduce reliance on U.S. firms like Elon Musk's SpaceX for satellite communications and rocket launches.

The White House officials on the call, which was first reported by Politico, steered clear of explicitly directing companies not to attend but made strong suggestions against attending, the sources said.

Impact on Announcements and Company Participation

Some announcements planned for release at the summit between European and U.S. companies have since been cancelled, according to one of the sources. SpaceX will no longer attend, one of the sources said.

Official Statements and Ongoing Collaboration

An OSTP official said, "The Trump Administration continues to collaborate with allies and partners in space. We look forward to productive conversations at the Space Summit on key priorities including science missions, exploration programs, and space security."

Purpose and Scope of the International Space Summit

France has said the "International Space Summit" will open a dialogue between participants including heads of state and other decision makers and industrial or scientific groups from some 120 countries. The aim is to discuss various declarations of intent, but the informal political summit is not designed to take policy or budget decisions, European space officials said.

Response from French Officials

Macron's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette, additional reporting by Karen Freifeld, Michel Rose, and Tim Hepher; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • A White House OSTP official told U.S. space companies on a private call that attending the Paris summit may imply tacit support for European Union policy positions, raising concerns about 'anti‑competitive practices,' lack of U.S. perspective in panels, and China’s participation. (aa.com.tr)
  • Despite no formal order, executives interpreted the call as discouragement—and several firms, including SpaceX, Blue Origin, Stoke Space, and Starcloud, subsequently canceled their participation; the French space ministry confirmed the withdrawals. (tf1info.fr)
  • The summit—set for September 9–10 at Paris’s Grand Palais—remains scheduled, co-chaired by France and Germany, with participation expected from over 120 countries; OSTP maintains the U.S. will continue collaborating via other channels, including civil and military space forums. (boursorama.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the White House pressure US space companies to skip the Paris summit?
The White House suggested that attendance might imply support for European positions the US disagrees with, prompting strong recommendations not to attend.
What was the impact of the White House pressure on the summit?
Several US companies including SpaceX cancelled attendance, and some joint announcements between European and US companies were also cancelled.
Who organized the Paris space summit?
The summit was organized by French President Emmanuel Macron and included leaders and industry representatives from around 120 countries.
Did the White House officially ban US companies from the event?
No official ban was issued, but strong suggestions were made against attending the Paris space summit during a call with US space firms.
What was the main aim of the International Space Summit in Paris?
The summit aimed to open dialogue between countries and organizations on space policy, security, and collaboration, without making binding policy or budget decisions.

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