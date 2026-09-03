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Five dead on migrant boat rescued off Canary Islands, aid group says toll may be higher - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Five dead on migrant boat rescued off Canary Islands, aid group says toll may be higher

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Migration Europe Humanitarian News Canary Islands

Five Dead on Migrant Boat Off Canary Islands as Aid Group Fears Higher Toll

Tragedy Strikes Migrant Boat Near Canary Islands

Discovery and Rescue Efforts

ARGUINEGUIN, Spain, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Five migrants were found dead aboard a boat rescued off Spain's Canary Islands, maritime rescue authorities said on Thursday, while a migrant rights group reported that survivors said dozens more had died during the crossing.

Three survivors were in a serious condition and were airlifted to hospital, while another 41 disembarked at the port of Arguineguin on Gran Canaria in the early hours of Thursday, Maritime Rescue said in a statement.

Survivor Accounts and Reported Death Toll

Helena Maleno, founder of Walking Borders, said on social media that survivors reported that 83 people, including three women and a baby, had died during the crossing. The boat had left The Gambia 27 days earlier.

Reuters could not independently verify that figure. Maritime Rescue said it could confirm only that five bodies were aboard the vessel when rescuers reached it. The bodies could not be recovered because of adverse weather conditions.

Political and Social Reactions

Calls for Policy Change

Canary Islands regional leader, Fernando Clavijo, said the tragedy underscored the need for a state policy on migration, especially after a deadly migrant surge in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta in July.

Statement from Regional Leader

"It is intolerable that lives continue to be lost. The Canaries cannot get used to or accept as normal the fact that the Atlantic continues to be a death trap," he said on X.

Background on Migration Route

Risks of the Atlantic Crossing

The vessel had been spotted on Wednesday by a rescue aircraft about 65 nautical miles southwest of Arguineguin.

The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands is one of the world's deadliest migration crossings. Thousands of migrants attempt the journey each year in overcrowded boats seeking to reach Spanish territory despite the risks posed by rough seas, strong currents and long distances.

Recent Migration Statistics

The number of migrants reaching the Canary Islands from West Africa has fallen so far this year by 57.4%, according to official data.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Borja Suarez; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Charlie Devereux and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Five bodies were confirmed aboard; adverse weather prevented their recovery, though survivors claim a much higher death toll (potentially 83) during the crossing. (elpais.com)
  • The boat departed Gambia 27 days prior, carrying around 128 people; 45 survived, including three in serious condition airlifted to hospital. (elpais.com)
  • The West Africa–Canary Islands crossing remains extremely hazardous: IOM recorded 1,214 deaths or disappearances in 2025 on the Atlantic route, even though NGOs report significantly higher figures. (ungeneva.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many migrants were found dead on the rescued boat off the Canary Islands?
Five migrants were found dead aboard the rescued vessel, according to maritime rescue authorities.
What do survivor reports suggest about the death toll?
Survivors told a migrant rights group that as many as 83 people may have died during the crossing.
Where had the migrant boat departed from and how long was the journey?
The boat left The Gambia and had been at sea for 27 days before being rescued.
Why is the Atlantic route to the Canary Islands considered dangerous?
The Atlantic route is one of the deadliest due to rough seas, strong currents, and long distances migrants face during the crossing.
Has there been a change in the number of migrants reaching the Canary Islands?
Official data shows the number of migrants reaching the Canary Islands from West Africa has fallen by 57.4% so far this year.

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