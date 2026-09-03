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Trump says Britain 'on the edge of disaster,' citing immigration and energy concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says Britain 'on the edge of disaster,' citing immigration and energy concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Finance Energy Politics

Donald Trump: Britain Faces Disaster from Immigration and High Energy Costs

Trump's Warnings on Britain's Economic and Social Challenges

Trump's Concerns Over Energy Costs and Net Zero Policies

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Britain was "on the edge of disaster," voicing concerns in an interview with GB News about the country's high energy costs, net zero policies and the impact of mass migration.

Relations between Britain and Trump's United States have been turbulent in recent years, deteriorating from the highs of a pomp-laden state visit to London in 2025 into heavy criticism on a range of domestic and foreign policy areas.

Trump's Relationship with British Leadership

Speaking on Thursday, Trump repeated his admiration and affection for King Charles and love of Britain as a country, but said Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government had serious problems to overcome.

"Your country's in trouble. You're on the edge of disaster," he said. "You have a tremendous immigration problem, and you have a tremendous energy problem. Your energy is three, four times higher than it should be."

Criticism of Climate Policies and Energy Transition

Trump, who calls climate change a hoax, has previously criticised Britain's shift away from fossil fuels and repeatedly called on successive leaders to exploit its North Sea oil and gas reserves.

Burnham is weighing whether to permit two large North Sea developments to go ahead, promising a pragmatic approach to energy transition but repeating his government's belief in the need to shift to clean sources of electricity.

Immigration: A Central Issue in British Politics

Trump's Views on Immigration and National Identity

Trump also said immigration was changing the face of Britain.

"If you don't stop people pouring into your country from all over the world, you're not going to have a country left," he said.

Political Response and Public Sentiment

Rise of the Reform Party

Concerns about immigration, centred on people arriving illegally on small boats from continental Europe, are among the most important issues for many British voters and have fuelled a surge in popularity for Nigel Farage's right-wing Reform party.

Government Actions and Policy Continuity

Burnham's government has repeated pledges made by his predecessor Keir Starmer to stop such crossings. Earlier this week, it said they had fallen sharply and that work targeting launches and the criminal gangs behind them was bearing fruit.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Writing by William James; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump criticised Britain’s energy situation, claiming bills are “three, four times higher than they should be,” though official data shows prices remain elevated but lower than peak and not among the highest in Europe (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).
  • He denounced net-zero policy and urged more North Sea oil and gas development; however, UK’s energy production is at a record low and renewables are rising (assets.publishing.service.gov.uk).
  • On immigration, Trump warned of national erosion from migration via small boats, though arrivals have actually declined by ~23% year‑on‑year to ~33,000 in the year to June 2026 (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Trump believe Britain is 'on the edge of disaster'?
Trump cites high energy costs and mass migration as major issues leading Britain towards potential disaster.
What did Trump say about Britain's energy policies?
He criticized the shift away from fossil fuels and urged Britain to exploit North Sea oil and gas reserves.
How has Britain's government responded to immigration concerns?
Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government reiterated efforts to stop illegal crossings and reported a sharp decline recently.
Who did Trump express support and admiration for during the interview?
Trump repeated his admiration for King Charles and his general affection for Britain as a country.

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