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Ukraine's Zelenskiy imposes sanctions on former press secretary - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy imposes sanctions on former press secretary

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

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Finance Sanctions Ukraine Politics

Zelenskiy Sanctions Ex-Press Secretary Over Alleged Russian Propaganda

Ukraine Imposes Sanctions Amid Accusations of Russian Propaganda

Background of the Sanctions

KYIV, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy imposed sanctions on a former press secretary on Sunday, accusing her and nine others of spreading Russian propaganda and of supporting Russia's aggressive policy toward Ukraine.

Profile of Yuliia Mendel

Yuliia Mendel — who worked with Zelenskiy from 2019 to 2021, before Russia's invasion — responded with a message on Facebook saying it was unconstitutional to impose sanctions on Ukrainian citizens. She did not comment on the specific accusations.

Criticism and Recent Controversies

Mendel has given interviews criticising Zelenskiy's record since last year, when a number of members of the president's inner circle became embroiled in corruption scandals. The suspects have denied the charges that have not been tested in court.

Details of the Sanctions

The sanctions — announced by Zelenskiy in a decree — would last for 10 years and included asset freezes and restrictions on trade, the document read.

They were an unusual measure to use against a former member of staff, though they have been used against political figures.

Previous Sanctions on Political Figures

In 2025, Ukraine imposed sanctions on former president and opposition politician Petro Poroshenko, including an asset freeze and a ban on withdrawing capital from the country, for what the domestic spy agency said were "national security" reasons.

Official Statement and Reactions

Sunday's order "imposes restrictions on 10 Russian and Ukrainian individuals who spread disinformation and Russian propaganda and support Russia’s aggressive policy toward Ukraine. Yuliia Mendel is among those sanctioned," the presidency said in a statement.

Mendel's Response

Mendel, Zelenskiy's first press secretary after he became president, wrote on Facebook that she had been expecting the move.

"Sanctions against Ukrainian citizens are unconstitutional, as are many of Zelenskiy's other decisions," she added. "Volodymyr Zelenskiy is imposing them on anyone who advocates for peace in Ukraine."

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Sanctions include asset freezes and trade restrictions for a decade, an unusual step for a former aide.
  • Legal experts and human‑rights groups have long criticized NSDC sanctions against Ukrainian citizens as unconstitutional and lacking judicial oversight.
  • Mendel, once a staunch Zelenskiy ally, has since publicly criticized his war policy, drawing ire from the presidency.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Zelenskiy impose sanctions on his former press secretary?
Zelenskiy accused her of spreading Russian propaganda and supporting Russia's aggressive policy toward Ukraine.
Who is Yuliia Mendel?
Yuliia Mendel is a former press secretary who worked with President Zelenskiy from 2019 to 2021.
What do the sanctions include?
The sanctions include asset freezes and trade restrictions lasting for 10 years.
How did Yuliia Mendel respond to the sanctions?
She called the sanctions unconstitutional and said Zelenskiy is targeting those who advocate for peace in Ukraine.
Have similar sanctions been imposed before in Ukraine?
Yes, Ukraine previously sanctioned former president Petro Poroshenko for national security reasons.

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