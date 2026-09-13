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Israel and Lebanon to meet in Rome in October, US State Department official says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Israel and Lebanon to meet in Rome in October, US State Department official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

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headlines Politics Middle East security

Israel, Lebanon to Meet in Rome for US-Brokered Security Negotiations in October

Main Developments in Israel-Lebanon Security Talks

Upcoming Rome Meeting and U.S. Mediation

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Israel and Lebanon will meet in Rome in October to discuss a U.S.-brokered security agreement intended to ease hostilities along the border, a State Department Official told Reuters.

Deal Implementation and Diplomatic Efforts

Importance of the Security Agreement

The continued implementation of the deal “remains the only viable mechanism to restore Lebanon’s sovereignty and Israel’s security,” the official said, adding that the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors will meet in Washington next week.

Previous Negotiation Rounds

The seventh round of negotiations in the Italian capital ended in August without a breakthrough on key territorial issues.

Current Security Situation on the Border

Renewed Hostilities and Buffer Zone

Hezbollah and Israel returned to war on March 2 amid the wider regional conflict.

Israeli Military Actions

Israel's ⁠military is occupying what it describes as a "buffer zone" about 10 km (6 miles) into Lebanon along the entire length of the Israeli border. Israeli officials say the ​zone is necessary to protect northern Israeli communities from attacks launched by Hezbollah.

Humanitarian Impact

More than 4,300 people have been killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon since March, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Writing by Yasmine Ghania; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Talks in Rome have been delayed until October due to scheduling conflicts, though diplomatic efforts continue.
  • U.S.‑brokered framework remains key mechanism to restore Lebanon’s sovereignty and Israel’s security.
  • Israeli forces have extended their buffer zone up to approximately 10 km into southern Lebanon to counter Hezbollah threats; the humanitarian toll remains high.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Israel and Lebanon meet for security talks?
Israel and Lebanon will meet in Rome in October for security talks.
What is the aim of the US-brokered security agreement?
The agreement aims to ease hostilities along the Israel-Lebanon border and restore Lebanon’s sovereignty while ensuring Israel's security.
Where did the seventh round of negotiations take place?
The seventh round took place in Rome, Italy, ending in August without a breakthrough.
Why has Israel established a buffer zone in Lebanon?
Israel says the buffer zone protects northern Israeli communities from attacks by Hezbollah.
How many people have been killed in Lebanon due to Israeli strikes since March?
More than 4,300 people have been killed in Lebanon by Israeli strikes since March.

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