Trump says he is lifting tariffs on Irish whiskey

Trump Says He Will Lift Tariffs on Irish Whiskey in Post-Tournament Statement
Trump Announces Tariff Relief for Irish Whiskey
Statement Made at Irish Golf Tournament
DOONBEG, Ireland, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would lift tariffs on Irish whiskey.
Context of the Announcement
Trump was speaking at the end of a golf tournament in Ireland.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Bo Erickson in Doonbeg, Ireland, and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Sergio Non and Nick Zieminski)