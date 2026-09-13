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Trump says he is lifting tariffs on Irish whiskey - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says he is lifting tariffs on Irish whiskey

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

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Trump Says He Will Lift Tariffs on Irish Whiskey in Post-Tournament Statement

Trump Announces Tariff Relief for Irish Whiskey

Statement Made at Irish Golf Tournament

DOONBEG, Ireland, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would lift tariffs on Irish whiskey.

Context of the Announcement

Trump was speaking at the end of a golf tournament in Ireland.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Bo Erickson in Doonbeg, Ireland, and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Sergio Non and Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump’s announcement signals removal of 10–15% tariffs recently imposed on Irish whiskey exports to the U.S., offering relief to the sector (apnews.com)
  • Irish whiskey exports had been declining amid tariffs (implemented August 2025) and a weaker U.S. dollar, with about €410 million exported in 2024 (oireachtas.ie)
  • U.S. had applied tariffs of around 10–15% on Irish (and EU) spirits; lifting them may restore competitiveness and support exporters still recovering from tariff‑induced setbacks (spirits.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Trump announce about Irish whiskey tariffs?
Trump announced he would lift tariffs on Irish whiskey during his visit to Ireland.
Where was Trump when he made this statement?
Trump made the announcement at the end of a golf tournament in Doonbeg, Ireland.
Who reported on Trump's statement regarding Irish whiskey tariffs?
The statement was reported by Bo Erickson in Doonbeg, Ireland and David Ljunggren in Ottawa.
When did Trump announce the lifting of Irish whiskey tariffs?
He made the announcement on Sunday, September 13.

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