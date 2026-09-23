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MPS investors can back defence plan and still accept Intesa's offer, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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MPS investors can back defence plan and still accept Intesa's offer, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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MPS Investors Urged to Back Defence Plan While Considering Intesa’s Offer

MPS Defence Strategy and Intesa Sanpaolo Takeover Bid

By Valentina Za

Lovaglio’s Appeal to Investors

MILAN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi Chief Executive Luigi Lovaglio urged investors in the Italian bank to back his defence strategy against a takeover bid by Intesa Sanpaolo even if they intend to tender their shares under the offer.

Addressing a Bank of America investor conference in London, Lovaglio said an October 29 vote on the defence plan should not be seen as a choice between Intesa's bid and the alternative deal MPS is proposing.

"It's not a moment where you decide about one deal or the other," Lovaglio said.

Regulatory Requirements and Shareholder Approval

• Under Italian rules, the management of a company targeted by a bid needs shareholder approval to proceed with any moves that could thwart the takeover.

MPS’s Alternative Proposals

• To fend off the €36 billion cash-and-share offer, MPS is proposing buying rival mid-sized commercial bank Banco BPM as well as wealth manager Banca Generali in two all-share deals worth in aggregate €38 billion.

Management’s Rationale

• Lovaglio said that backing the defence strategy would give MPS's management the chance to better define and explain the plan to shareholders.

Market Response and Shareholder Leverage

• The market's response to the defence plan has been poor. However, Lovaglio said that by having an alternative on the table, shareholders stood a better chance of extracting a higher price from Intesa.

Intesa’s Position and Offer Details

• Intesa, whose offer includes €4 billion in cash on top of the share component, has ruled out raising the price.

• Shareholder approval for Lovaglio's plan would complicate matters for Intesa, whose buyout offer is due to start only in November after clearing regulatory hurdles.

Timing and Strategic Considerations

• Intesa is counting on concluding its bid before the two MPS bids go live.

• Given the binding nature of such bids once launched, Intesa needs to get control of MPS before the tender period for the two MPS offers starts.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Valentina Za, edititing by Cristina carlevaro and Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Lovaglio urges shareholders to support the defence strategy to retain flexibility and better explain the alternative plan—even if they intend to accept Intesa’s offer (teleborsa.it).
  • MPS’s all-share bids for Banco BPM (~€25.3 bn) and Banca Generali (~€8.7 bn), plus a €4 bn payout (€1 bn cash, €3 bn in Generali shares), offer standalone value and possible higher leverage versus Intesa’s €36 bn proposal (marketscreener.com).
  • Shareholder approval on October 29 requires two‑thirds support under Italian rules; passing it complicates Intesa’s timeline and may improve bargaining position (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Can MPS investors support the defence plan and still accept Intesa's offer?
Yes, CEO Luigi Lovaglio stated investors can back the defence plan even if they intend to tender their shares under Intesa’s offer.
What is the purpose of the October 29 vote for MPS shareholders?
The vote is to approve the management's defence strategy against Intesa Sanpaolo's takeover bid.
What alternatives is MPS proposing to counter Intesa’s takeover?
MPS plans to acquire Banco BPM and Banca Generali through all-share deals worth €38 billion.
Why does shareholder approval matter for the MPS defence plan?
Under Italian rules, shareholder approval is needed for management to proceed with actions that could thwart a takeover bid.
What is included in Intesa’s offer for MPS?
Intesa’s offer combines €4 billion in cash and shares, totaling €36 billion.

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