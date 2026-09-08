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Czech billionaire PM Babis under scrutiny again as EU halts payments - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Czech billionaire PM Babis under scrutiny again as EU halts payments

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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European Union Suspends Czech Subsidies Over Babis’s Agrofert Ties

EU Funding Halt and Conflict of Interest Concerns

Background of the EU Decision

PRAGUE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The European Union has halted funding of some subsidy payments to the Czech Agrofert group, a conglomerate of firms that Prime Minister Andrej Babis moved to a trust fund to avoid a conflict of interest, the EU's executive Commission said on Tuesday.

Babis set up the fund after returning to the post of prime minister in December 2025, saying the arrangement met all requirements to avoid mixing political and business interests.

The Commission said he had not sufficiently severed his ties with the conglomerate.

Commission’s Statement on Conflict of Interest

"The Commission... considers that the Czech prime minister is in a potential situation of conflict of interest in relation to the management of a cohesion policy and agricultural funds," a spokesperson told a briefing. 

"The trust fund set up by Mr. Babis does not sufficiently mitigate this situation."

Agrofert’s Role and EU Subsidies

Agrofert includes hundreds of firms in farming, chemicals and other industries, and has been receiving millions of euros in EU payments to farmers as well as other support.

The spokesperson said the EU decision did not apply to direct payments allocated automatically to farmers.

Agrofert is the top Czech farm company with about 130,000 hectares under management.

Reactions from Babis and Agrofert

Babis shrugged off the EU decision.

"I do not own Agrofert, I will never own it again and I do not have any benefit from it," news agency CTK quoted him as saying. 

The Czech farm aid administrator SZIF said on Monday that the Commission had interrupted payments of €3 million, pending further investigation. 

Agrofert, which is also a major European fertilizer producer, said it was meeting all legal requirements.

Babis’s Other Business Interests

Babis still owns hundreds of millions of euros worth of businesses outside Agrofert, including health clinics around Europe.

Previous EU Audit Findings

An EU audit previously found Babis in conflict of interest during his previous term in 2017-2021.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka;Editing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The European Commission halted specific EU funding to Agrofert, though direct payments to farmers remain unaffected, citing continued conflict of interest concerns despite Babiš transferring Agrofert to a trust fund (eur-lex.europa.eu).
  • Legal decisions and EU audits—including a December 2025 Czech Supreme Administrative Court ruling—found that mere placement of Agrofert into a trust does not negate Babiš’s control, supporting the Commission’s position (dq4n3btxmr8c9.cloudfront.net).
  • Agrofert, a sprawling conglomerate in agriculture, chemicals and media, has received substantial EU funding historically; recent suspension targets only subsidies pending further review, not automatic direct payments (euractiv.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU halt subsidy payments to Agrofert?
The EU halted subsidy payments due to concerns that Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis had not sufficiently severed ties with Agrofert, posing a conflict of interest.
What is Agrofert and why is it significant?
Agrofert is a major Czech conglomerate in farming and chemicals, managing about 130,000 hectares and receiving millions in EU funding.
Did Andrej Babis benefit directly from Agrofert after placing it in a trust fund?
Babis claims he no longer owns or benefits from Agrofert, but an EU audit found insufficient separation to avoid conflicts of interest.
Does the EU’s decision apply to all payments to Czech farmers?
No, the EU’s decision does not affect direct payments automatically allocated to farmers, only some subsidy payments to Agrofert.
Has Babis previously faced scrutiny over Agrofert and EU funds?
Yes, an EU audit previously found Babis in a conflict of interest during his earlier term as prime minister from 2017 to 2021.

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