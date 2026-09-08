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Exclusive-Google warns of lower quality as it revamps Europe search results to avoid EU fines

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Google Overhauls Europe Search Results, Citing Lower Quality Due to EU Compliance

Google Implements Major Changes to Search Results in Response to EU Regulations

Background: EU Antitrust Actions and Digital Markets Act

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google on Tuesday rolled out changes to its online search results in Europe to satisfy EU antitrust regulators, a move which it said will degrade users' experience and ratchet up costs for European businesses.

The changes mark the largest reduction in quality of service at the world's most popular internet search engine in its 29-year search history, Google official told Reuters.

EU's Intentions Versus Google's Perspective

Google said the EU pitched the changes as levelling the playing field for companies to advertise. However, Google said it sees that in reality the changes favour price comparison sites, also known as vertical search services (VSS), linked to sectors including hotels, airlines and restaurants, such as Expedia or Booking.com. They get more prominence in search results over companies in those sectors that are listed with just a link to their websites, telephone numbers and address.

Regulatory Pressure and Fines

The U.S. tech giant was hit with a €460 million ($534 million) fine in July for favouring its own services in shopping, hotels, transport and sports results in search results in breach of the EU's Digital Markets Act seeking to rein in the power of Big Tech.

The European Commission gave it 60 days to comply with the DMA or risk periodic penalty payments of up to 5% of its total worldwide turnover.

Details of the Search Results Overhaul

Key Features of the New Search Results

The revamped search results will highlight one specialised search engine at the top of the page, followed by two others with fewer details while a carousel of hotels, airlines and restaurants for example will sit below them with key features such as real-time prices stripped out. The rankings will be determined by Google's algorithm.

Official Statements from Google

Nick Fox on Compliance and User Impact

"To comply with DMA requirements, we're making significant changes to Search in Europe," Nick Fox, Google's senior vice-president, knowledge & information, said in a statement to Reuters.

"These changes degrade the user experience for Europeans - boosting online intermediaries at the expense of local businesses, and removing helpful features people rely on every day. Users outside the EU will not be impacted by these changes," he said.

Impact on Businesses and Users

Effect on European Businesses

Google said past changes to comply with the DMA led to a 30% drop in free, direct booking traffic to European businesses and the latest changes are expected to hit them.

User Dissatisfaction

The company said it has tested the changes with millions of users in Europe, which show a high level of dissatisfaction as they have to retype queries to find what they want.

Broader Context and Reactions

Google's History with EU Fines

Google has racked up total EU antitrust penalties of €10.38 billion over nearly two decades.

International Response

The EU fines drew fire from U.S. President Donald Trump who threatened to launch a probe into the bloc's "robbing" of American companies.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8611 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Google rolled out DMA‐compliant search result changes in Europe on September 8, 2026, which it claims reduce quality of service and disadvantage local businesses and users.
  • The changes prioritize vertical search services (VSS) for sectors like hotels, airlines, and restaurants in prominent positions, while stripping useful features and real‐time data.
  • These revisions follow a €460 million fine imposed in July 2026 for self‑preferencing, and Google warns the new layout caused a prior 30 % drop in direct booking traffic to European businesses.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Google changing its search results in Europe?
Google is revamping its search results in Europe to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act and avoid hefty antitrust fines.
How will the search result changes affect European businesses?
The changes are expected to increase costs and result in a drop in direct booking traffic for European businesses.
What is the main criticism of the new search results by Google?
Google claims the new changes degrade user experience and prioritize online intermediaries over local businesses.
What sectors benefit from the new EU-mandated search result changes?
Price comparison sites (vertical search services) for hotels, airlines, and restaurants gain more prominence under the new rules.
What penalty did Google face for previous non-compliance with EU rules?
Google was fined €460 million in July for favoring its own services in breach of EU antitrust laws.

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