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Headlines

Ukraine strike kills two in Russia's Belgorod, TASS says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Ukrainian Strike in Belgorod Kills Two; Drone Attack Injures Nine in Kaluga

Main Events and Casualties

Belgorod Strike Details

Oct 9 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian strike killed two people and injured four, including a child, in Russia's border region of Belgorod, state news agency TASS said on Friday, citing local officials.

Kaluga Drone Attack

A drone attack on the central region of Kaluga also injured nine, it added.

Casualties in Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia Bombing

In Ukraine, Russian bombs killed one and injured seven, including a child, in the city of Zaporizhzhia, regional defence official Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • The Belgorod incident underscores escalating cross‑border drone and missile exchanges near Ukraine’s northeast frontier, a region experiencing recurrent attacks throughout 2026 citeturn0search7turn0search6.
  • Kaluga, further from the front lines, was also struck—reflecting expanding reach of Ukrainian aerial operations into central Russia citeturn0news42.
  • Zaporizhzhia continues to bear the brunt of Russian bombardment: on the same day, one civilian, including a child, was killed and seven wounded—highlighting the enduring humanitarian toll in Ukraine’s industrial southeast citeturn0search5.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Ukrainian strike on Belgorod?
The Ukrainian strike killed two people in Russia's Belgorod region.
Were any children injured in the attacks mentioned?
Yes, a child was among the four injured in the strike on Belgorod and also among the seven injured in Zaporizhzhia.
What happened in Russia's Kaluga region during the attacks?
A drone attack on the central region of Kaluga injured nine people.
What were the casualties reported in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia city?
One person was killed and seven, including a child, were injured by Russian bombs in Zaporizhzhia.

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