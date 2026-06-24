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Ukraine starts plant products reform for EU push, ministry says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Ukraine Launches Major Reform of Plant Protection Products for EU Entry

Ukraine's Overhaul of Plant Protection Product Regulations

Background and Motivation for Reform

KYIV, June 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine, which plans to integrate into the European Union, is launching a sweeping reform of its use of plant protection products, one of the most sensitive areas in its adaptation to European requirements, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

Ukraine's current system for controlling, using and disposing of plant protection products is significantly outdated and no longer able to fully guarantee the safety of its produce.

Key Features of the New System

Mandatory Registration and Identification

The ministry said the new system would require mandatory state registration for companies distributing plant protection products and a unified identification system for market participants, with each assigned a unique code.

Digital Tools and Traceability

It said that QR codes on phytosanitary documents would ensure full product traceability while updated registers and tougher liability for violations.

"The transition to digital tools is both a requirement of European integration and a way to simplify conditions for Ukrainian businesses," deputy economy minister Taras Vysotskyi said.

Challenges and Potential Impact

Review of Pesticide List

In addition to the system for monitoring pesticide use itself, Ukraine still needs to review the entire list of pesticides in use, as a significant number of pesticides approved in Ukraine are banned in Europe.

Impact on Agricultural Output

Potential Reduction in Harvest

According to estimates by agricultural associations, discontinuing the use of currently applied pesticides could reduce grain and oilseed harvest in Ukraine by millions of metric tons.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The reform mandates registration for distributors of plant protection products (PPPs), unique IDs for market participants, QR‑coded phytosanitary documents for full traceability, and harsher penalties for violations—modernizing an outdated system.
  • Ukraine must review and eliminate many PPPs currently in use that are banned in the EU; agricultural groups warn this could cut grain and oilseed harvests by millions of tonnes, highlighting the need for smooth transition mechanisms.
  • This initiative is part of broader agricultural alignment with the EU: over 200 banned PPP substances are still used in Ukraine and the country is advocating for transition periods toward full harmonization by 2028 to preserve producers’ competitiveness and food security.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ukraine reforming its plant protection product system?
Ukraine is reforming its plant protection product system to align with European Union standards and support its EU integration efforts.
What changes are part of Ukraine's new plant protection reform?
The reform includes mandatory state registration for distributors, unified identification with unique codes, QR codes on phytosanitary documents, updated registers, and increased liability for violations.
How will the reform affect Ukrainian businesses?
The transition to digital tools will simplify compliance for Ukrainian businesses, streamline traceability, and help meet EU integration requirements.
What are potential impacts of removing certain pesticides in Ukraine?
Discontinuing use of pesticides banned in Europe but still used in Ukraine could reduce the country’s grain and oilseed harvest by millions of metric tons.
Who is responsible for implementing the plant protection reform in Ukraine?
The Ukrainian economy ministry is spearheading the reform, with statements from deputy economy minister Taras Vysotskyi.

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