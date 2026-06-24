Ukraine Launches Major Reform of Plant Protection Products for EU Entry

Ukraine's Overhaul of Plant Protection Product Regulations

Background and Motivation for Reform

KYIV, June 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine, which plans to integrate into the European Union, is launching a sweeping reform of its use of plant protection products, one of the most sensitive areas in its adaptation to European requirements, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

Ukraine's current system for controlling, using and disposing of plant protection products is significantly outdated and no longer able to fully guarantee the safety of its produce.

Key Features of the New System

Mandatory Registration and Identification

The ministry said the new system would require mandatory state registration for companies distributing plant protection products and a unified identification system for market participants, with each assigned a unique code.

Digital Tools and Traceability

It said that QR codes on phytosanitary documents would ensure full product traceability while updated registers and tougher liability for violations.

"The transition to digital tools is both a requirement of European integration and a way to simplify conditions for Ukrainian businesses," deputy economy minister Taras Vysotskyi said.

Challenges and Potential Impact

Review of Pesticide List

In addition to the system for monitoring pesticide use itself, Ukraine still needs to review the entire list of pesticides in use, as a significant number of pesticides approved in Ukraine are banned in Europe.

Impact on Agricultural Output

Potential Reduction in Harvest

According to estimates by agricultural associations, discontinuing the use of currently applied pesticides could reduce grain and oilseed harvest in Ukraine by millions of metric tons.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)