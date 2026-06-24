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Intense AI use still rare among euro zone firms, ECB researchers find - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Intense AI use still rare among euro zone firms, ECB researchers find

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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ECB Survey: Most Euro Zone Firms Lack Intense Artificial Intelligence Use

ECB Survey Findings on AI Adoption Among Euro Zone Firms

Overview of AI Usage in Euro Zone Companies

FRANKFURT, June 24 (Reuters) - Only a small fraction of euro zone firms use artificial intelligence intensely and they tend to be small, young, service-oriented companies, leaving plenty of room for diffusion, a European Central Bank blog post said on Wednesday.

The vast majority of firms now say they have been using AI but economists have been debating just how intense this use is and whether it can yield the sort of efficiency gains that are relevant on a macroeconomic level.

Survey Results and AI Intensity

Extent of AI Adoption

Surveying more than 5,000 companies across the bloc, the ECB found that over 70% report using AI and much of the rest plan to start this year. But use is moderate or infrequent and only 7% use AI intensely, the survey found.

Macroeconomic Impact of AI Usage

"The intensive use that drives transformation and generates macroeconomic gains remains rare," the authors, all ECB researchers, said, in a post that does not necessarily represent the ECB's views.

Characteristics of Intense AI Users

Company Size and Age

Intense use is skewed towards smaller companies with large firms clearly lagging behind, the survey results showed. Younger firms also used AI more intensely than older companies and use was skewed towards high-tech, knowledge-intensive services.

Motivations for AI Adoption

Early-Stage Adopters

"Firms at an early stage of adoption often cite cost reductions and improvements in operational efficiency as their main reasons for using it," the blog said. "Intensive users are more frequently motivated by growth and innovation."

Peer Influence and Investment Strategies

Firms tend to invest in AI when their competitors do, succumbing to peer pressure, and intensive users spend heavily on customised solutions that go well beyond just purchasing licences, the blog said.

(Reporting by Balazs KoranyiEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Although AI use is widespread, only around 7% of firms use AI intensively, limiting macroeconomic impact (ecb.europa.eu).
  • Intensive AI use is concentrated among small, young, service‑sector firms, while large, established firms lag behind (ecb.europa.eu).
  • Firms using AI intensively report stronger expectations for turnover, investment and innovation, suggesting a reinforcing adoption cycle (ecb.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many euro zone firms use AI intensely?
Only 7% of euro zone firms use artificial intelligence intensely, according to the ECB survey.
Which types of companies use AI more intensely in the euro zone?
Smaller, younger, and service-oriented firms tend to use AI more intensely than large, older companies.
What motivates firms to adopt AI, according to the ECB survey?
Early adopters are motivated by cost reduction and operational efficiency, while intensive users focus on growth and innovation.
Is AI adoption in the euro zone expected to increase soon?
Yes, over 70% report using AI and many remaining firms plan to start using it this year.
How does peer pressure affect AI adoption among firms?
Firms are more likely to invest in AI when their competitors do, indicating peer pressure plays a significant role.

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