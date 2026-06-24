France reports Ebola case in doctor returning from Congo

First Confirmed Ebola Case in France: Details and Implications

Case Identification and Immediate Response

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - A doctor who recently returned to France from a humanitarian mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has tested positive for Ebola, marking the country's first confirmed case linked to the current outbreak, the French health ministry said on Wednesday.

The patient has been placed in isolation and health authorities are tracing contacts, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the risk to the wider European population was low.

Contact Tracing and Isolation Measures

The five people sitting close to him on the plane to France were identified and isolated, Health Minister Stephanie Rist said on TV channel France 2.

Global Health Perspective

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus ​said there was no need for panic.

Historical Context of Ebola Cases Outside Africa

Tedros told a press conference that in the past 50 years fewer than 30 Ebola cases had been detected outside Africa.

Risk Assessment for Europe

"(That) means the risk (to the rest of the world) is low, whether it's France or other countries in Europe, they shouldn't overreact. That's what I would like to advise," he told reporters.

Current Ebola Outbreak in Congo

Congo's Ebola outbreak is linked to the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus. It has infected more than 1,000 people and killed 267 — generating the largest number of confirmed cases within the first month of any episode of the disease, the World Health Organization said this week.

Spread and Early Detection

Experts say the disease was probably circulating for months before it was officially declared on May 15. Early confirmed cases were identified in urban areas, and infections have since been reported in at least three densely populated displacement camps.

Previous Ebola Outbreaks and International Cases

The two largest previous Ebola outbreaks occurred in West Africa — in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia between 2014 and 2016 — and in Congo in 2018.

Recent International Cases

A U.S. citizen treated for Ebola in Germany was discharged this month after no virus had been detected in the patient since May 30.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Makini Brice, Anait Miridzhanian, Dominique Vidalon and Inti Landauro ; Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Ros Russell, Rod Nickel)