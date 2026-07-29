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Meta narrows annual capex forecast, as AI buildout grows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Meta narrows annual capex forecast, as AI buildout grows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Meta Narrows 2026 Annual Capex Forecast as AI Data Center Buildout Expands

Meta's AI Investments and Financial Outlook

Capital Expenditure Forecast Update

July 29 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms narrowed the range of its forecast for annual capital expenditure on Wednesday, as the social media giant doubles down on building a fleet of data centers to expand its AI computing power.

The Facebook parent now expects 2026 capital expenditure to be between $130 billion and $145 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $125 billion to $145 billion.

Advertising Business and AI Integration

Competition in Short-Video and Social Platforms

At the heart of Meta is its advertising business, with Reels battling TikTok and YouTube Shorts for dominance in the short-video market and Threads taking on Elon Musk's X, while AI powers more precise ad targeting and recommendation systems to boost user engagement.

Ad Revenue Growth Projections

Trend advisory firm Madison and Wall said in June it expects ad revenue to rise by 8.3% to $1.42 trillion in 2026, benefiting from several cyclical sports events, including the Winter Olympics and the FIFA World Cup. Social media advertising is expected to rise 14% to $421 billion during the year.

AI-Powered Product Development

Ad sales are also powering CEO Mark Zuckerberg's pursuit of superintelligence — a hypothetical concept where AI surpasses human intelligence in every possible way — and the development of its Meta AI assistant and AI smart glasses.

Industry-Wide AI Spending Trends

Big Tech's Escalating AI Investments

Meta results come days after Alphabet's first cash burn on record in the second quarter jolted investors, as soaring AI spending strains one of the world's most profitable companies.

The feverish spending by Big Tech is expected to reach well above $700 billion this year, primarily on AI, while Morgan Stanley has pegged the estimated spend at more than $1 trillion for the next year.

Meta's Data Center Expansion

U.S. Data Center Projects

Meta is building several gigawatt-scale data centers across the U.S., including one in rural Louisiana, a project it expects to expand to 5 GW of compute capacity, with investment increasing to more than $50 billion.

Partnerships and Leasing Agreements

Media reports, including by Reuters, said earlier this month that Meta was in talks to lease computing power to Anthropic in a potential deal worth up to $10 billion over two years.

Meta on Tuesday formed a venture for its El Paso, Texas, data center, which is 80% owned by BlackRock and 20% by Meta, and nearly resembles its arrangement with Blue Owl Capital for the Louisiana project, as the company looks to keep debt off its balance sheet.

Risks and Regulatory Challenges

Privacy and Legal Issues

While investors are scrutinizing Meta's AI spending, it faces privacy-related risks tied to its smart glasses. The company said in a court filing this month that four states were seeking $1.4 trillion in penalties over accusations it designed its Facebook ‌and Instagram platforms to addict young users and misled the public about their safety.

Regulatory Blowback in Key Markets

Meta had warned in April that legal and regulatory blowback ​in the European Union and the U.S. over youth social media issues "could significantly impact" its business and financial results.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Katie Paul in New York and Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Meta increased its lower‑end capex guidance from $125 billion to $130 billion as AI build‑out accelerates, while keeping the upper end at $145 billion (Reuters) (investing.com)
  • Collectively, Big Tech hyperscalers—including Meta—are expected to spend $650 billion–$725 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026, with AI‑related debt issuance projected to reach $570 billion (Reuters/Morgan Stanley; Financial Times) (investing.com)
  • Analysts see risks from aggressive capex: investors are watching for returns amid high valuations and rising leverage, with some pivoting from chipmakers to AI hyperscalers (Morgan Stanley warning; debt concerns) (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Meta increasing its investment in data centers?
Meta is expanding its data center fleet to boost AI computing power, supporting more precise ad targeting and recommendation systems.
How does Meta's AI spending compare to other Big Tech firms?
Big Tech AI spending is projected to exceed $700 billion this year, with Meta among the leaders in investing heavily in AI infrastructure.
How is Meta funding its new data centers?
Meta forms ventures with partners like BlackRock and Blue Owl Capital to fund data centers and keep debt off its balance sheet.
What legal risks does Meta face in relation to youth social media?
Meta faces lawsuits from several U.S. states, with possible $1.4 trillion in penalties over accusations related to addicting youth users on its social platforms.

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