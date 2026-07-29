GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Airbus says it paid £6 million fine in UK export control probe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Airbus says it paid £6 million fine in UK export control probe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Regulation Aerospace Corporate Compliance

Airbus Settles UK Export Control Investigation with £6 Million Fine

Airbus Settlement Details and Background

Settlement Announcement and Payment

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Wednesday it had paid just over £6.4 million to UK revenue and customs authorities to settle a two-year-old investigation into export control violations.

The European planemaker announced the probe involving several of its British entities in 2024.

Resolution of the Investigation

The settlement agreed earlier this month "closes and fully resolves the matter," Airbus said in notes to quarterly earnings released on Wednesday.    

Focus of the Probe

People familiar with the probe have said it focused on anomalies over the cross-border transfer of parts for the A400M military airlifter that came to light during an audit in 2022.

Airbus Response and Cooperation

Airbus declined comment on details of the investigation but said it had voluntarily disclosed the issues and had cooperated fully with the review.

Remediation Measures

The company "has long since implemented comprehensive remediation measures," a spokesperson said.

Previous Export Control Case

In 2020, Airbus agreed to pay $10 million and appoint an export control compliance officer to resolve findings by the State Department that Airbus had violated export controls known as the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Florence Loeve; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • Airbus settled a UK export control investigation by paying £6.4 million to HMRC, ending a probe initiated in 2024 over A400M parts transfer anomalies detected in a 2022 audit.
  • The company voluntarily disclosed the issue, cooperated fully with authorities, and affirmed that it has since implemented comprehensive remediation measures.
  • This follows a 2020 U.S. settlement under ITAR, where Airbus paid $10 million and appointed an export control compliance officer, underscoring ongoing export compliance evolution.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Airbus pay a £6.4 million fine in the UK?
Airbus paid the fine to settle a two-year investigation into export control violations involving its British entities.
What was the focus of the UK investigation into Airbus?
The probe examined anomalies over the cross-border transfer of A400M military airlifter parts discovered during a 2022 audit.
How did Airbus respond to the export violations?
Airbus voluntarily disclosed the issues, fully cooperated with authorities, and implemented comprehensive remediation measures.
Is the UK export control case against Airbus now closed?
Yes, Airbus stated that the settlement fully resolves the matter with UK authorities.
Has Airbus faced similar export control issues in the past?
Yes, in 2020 Airbus paid $10 million in the U.S. to resolve export control violations under ITAR regulations.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Explainer-Soccer-What does Infantino's proposal to sell stakes in FIFA subsidiary entail?

Explainer-Soccer-What does Infantino's proposal to sell stakes in FIFA subsidiary entail?

Image for Goldman Sachs ordered to pay male banker £1.45 million for sex discrimination

Goldman Sachs ordered to pay male banker £1.45 million for sex discrimination

Image for Renault swings to profit on EVs despite rise of Chinese rivals

Renault swings to profit on EVs despite rise of Chinese rivals

Image for DAZN investor Aser explores options for stake in sports streamer

DAZN investor Aser explores options for stake in sports streamer

Image for Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port, Ambrey reports

Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port, Ambrey reports

Image for BBVA reshuffles leadership team, names new CFO and Mexico head

BBVA reshuffles leadership team, names new CFO and Mexico head

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Renault swings to profit in first half despite intense Chinese competition
Renault swings to profit in first half despite intense Chinese competition
Image for Pirelli confirms 2026 outlook despite Middle East crisis as operating profit rises 1%
Pirelli confirms 2026 outlook despite Middle East crisis as operating profit rises 1%
Image for Campari lifts 2026 profit outlook on tariff tailwind, beats first-half estimates
Campari lifts 2026 profit outlook on tariff tailwind, beats first-half estimates
Image for Exclusive-US mulls scuppering France's Washington ambassador pick over human rights spat
Exclusive-US mulls scuppering France's Washington ambassador pick over human rights spat
Image for L'Oreal sales rise on haircare boom and 'lipstick effect'
L'Oreal sales rise on haircare boom and 'lipstick effect'
Image for L'Oreal posts 6% rise in quarterly sales
L'Oreal posts 6% rise in quarterly sales
Image for Lufthansa, Air France-KLM file binding offers for Portugal's TAP, Bloomberg reports
Lufthansa, Air France-KLM file binding offers for Portugal's TAP, Bloomberg reports
Image for Telecom Italia second-quarter core earnings meet expectations
Telecom Italia second-quarter core earnings meet expectations
Image for Jet deliveries and defence demand lift Airbus Q2 profit
Jet deliveries and defence demand lift Airbus Q2 profit
Image for Apple says UK App Store proposal amounts to price regulation
Apple says UK App Store proposal amounts to price regulation
Image for European bank rally rolls on as Deutsche Bank, UBS report profit jump
European bank rally rolls on as Deutsche Bank, UBS report profit jump
Image for Two firefighters killed battling a wildfire on Greek island of Crete
Two firefighters killed battling a wildfire on Greek island of Crete
View All Finance Posts