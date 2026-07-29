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BAE Systems wins £5.9 billion UK submarine contract - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

BAE Systems wins £5.9 billion UK submarine contract

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Finance Defence Markets

BAE Systems Secures £5.9 Billion Contract for UK's Next-Gen Submarines

Major Investment in Britain's Nuclear Submarine Program

Contract Details and Scope

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - BAE Systems has been awarded a £5.9 billion ($7.8 billion) contract by the British government to advance work on the country's next generation of nuclear-armed submarines, the company said late on Wednesday.

The contract involves work on the next phase of Britain's Dreadnought class of submarines, BAE Systems said in a statement.

Parliamentary Approval and Funding

• It is part of a wider £8.4 billion package approved by parliament for the defence ministry to fund Britain's continuous at-sea nuclear deterrent.

Government Announcement and Construction Site

• Prime Minister Andy Burnham will announce the investment on Thursday on a visit to BAE's Barrow-in-Furness shipyard in northwest England, where the new submarines are being built, a separate statement by the government said.

Timeline and Fleet Replacement

• Four Dreadnought submarines are on order, with the first due to be delivered to the Royal Navy in the early 2030s.

• The new boats will replace the ageing Vanguard fleet, it said.

Economic Impact and Job Creation

Support for UK Supply Chain

• The contract will support tens of thousands of jobs and thousands of companies across the UK supply chain, including 22,000 apprenticeships by 2035, the government said.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7522 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • The £5.9 billion deal funds next‑phase work on four Dreadnought‑class SSBNs replacing the Vanguard fleet, with first delivery in early 2030s.
  • This award is embedded in an £8.4 billion parliamentary funding package bolstering the UK’s Continuous At‑Sea Deterrent (CASD).
  • The programme supports tens of thousands of UK jobs, targets 22,000 apprenticeships by 2035, and engages over 1,500 suppliers nationwide.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the submarine contract awarded to BAE Systems?
The contract is valued at £5.9 billion ($7.8 billion).
What type of submarines are being developed under this contract?
The contract covers the next generation of Dreadnought class nuclear-armed submarines.
When are the new Dreadnought submarines expected to be delivered?
The first Dreadnought submarine is due to be delivered to the Royal Navy in the early 2030s.
What will the new submarines replace?
The new Dreadnought class submarines will replace the ageing Vanguard fleet.
How many jobs will the project support across the UK?
The contract will support tens of thousands of jobs and 22,000 apprenticeships by 2035.

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