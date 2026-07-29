BAE Systems wins £5.9 billion UK submarine contract

BAE Systems Secures £5.9 Billion Contract for UK's Next-Gen Submarines
Major Investment in Britain's Nuclear Submarine Program
Contract Details and Scope
LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - BAE Systems has been awarded a £5.9 billion ($7.8 billion) contract by the British government to advance work on the country's next generation of nuclear-armed submarines, the company said late on Wednesday.
The contract involves work on the next phase of Britain's Dreadnought class of submarines, BAE Systems said in a statement.
Parliamentary Approval and Funding
• It is part of a wider £8.4 billion package approved by parliament for the defence ministry to fund Britain's continuous at-sea nuclear deterrent.
Government Announcement and Construction Site
• Prime Minister Andy Burnham will announce the investment on Thursday on a visit to BAE's Barrow-in-Furness shipyard in northwest England, where the new submarines are being built, a separate statement by the government said.
Timeline and Fleet Replacement
• Four Dreadnought submarines are on order, with the first due to be delivered to the Royal Navy in the early 2030s.
• The new boats will replace the ageing Vanguard fleet, it said.
Economic Impact and Job Creation
Support for UK Supply Chain
• The contract will support tens of thousands of jobs and thousands of companies across the UK supply chain, including 22,000 apprenticeships by 2035, the government said.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.7522 pounds)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)