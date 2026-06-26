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Ukraine plans domestic AI computing capacity with Kyivstar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Ukraine Plans Domestic AI Computing Capacity with Kyivstar Partnership

By Gianluca Lo Nostro and Leo Marchandon

Ukraine’s Push for Domestic AI Infrastructure

GDANSK, Poland - June 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine plans to build domestic computing capacity for artificial intelligence with Kyivstar, the company said on Friday, as the country tries to harden critical infrastructure during the war.

Kyivstar’s Role and Financial Backing

Kyivstar said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Economy Ministry at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk, while parent VEON would provide financial backing for a first phase that Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov said could need at least 3-5 megawatts of capacity and tens of millions of dollars.

National Security and Military Applications

"The biggest consumer of Ukrainian AI right now is the military," Komarov told Reuters. "You cannot run military computing somewhere outside. It is a matter of national security."

Reducing Reliance on Foreign Technology

The plan reflects a wider European push to reduce reliance on foreign technology infrastructure, a concern that has grown more urgent in Ukraine after Russia's invasion forced the country to depend heavily on Western providers.

Data Storage Shifts Since the Invasion

That shift has also changed where Ukrainian data is stored.

European Data Centers and Security

Microsoft Europe, Middle East and Africa Vice President Jeff Bullwinkel said at the conference that Ukrainian data was moved to data centres across Europe after the invasion to shield it from Russian strikes, underscoring how the war reshaped the country's digital systems.

Strategic Importance for Local Businesses

Komarov said Ukraine's current demand for artificial intelligence computing was still limited but strategically important, adding that Kyivstar could help deliver services to local businesses that may be too small to attract global cloud providers directly.

Challenges and Ongoing Developments

Infrastructure Gaps and Data Value

At the same event, Nvidia Central and Eastern Europe business development director Patrycja Sokalska-Pomacho said Ukraine lacked the computing infrastructure needed to keep the value of its operational, cultural and language data at home.

AI Model Development with International Partners

Reuters reported in December that Ukraine and Kyivstar were developing an artificial intelligence model using Alphabet-owned Google's open-source Gemma, part of a broader effort to support military and civilian operations as demand for secure local processing grows.

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro and Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Kyivstar and Ukraine’s Economy Ministry signed a memorandum at the June 25–26 Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk to develop domestic AI compute capacity—estimated at 3–5 MW costing tens of millions of dollars—with VEON providing funding backing. (en.interfax.com.ua)
  • The initiative supports national security by processing sensitive military workloads locally, reducing dependence on foreign cloud infrastructure relocated after Russia’s invasion. (atlanticcouncil.org)
  • Earlier projects include Ukraine’s ‘AI Factory’ and a sovereign LLM built with Google’s open‑weight Gemma framework, intended to shift initial training offshore to later entirely on domestic servers for security and sovereignty. (tech.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ukraine building domestic AI computing capacity?
Ukraine aims to secure critical infrastructure and national security, reducing reliance on foreign technology and data centers.
Who is partnering with Ukraine on this AI project?
Kyivstar, backed financially by parent company VEON, is partnering with Ukraine under a memorandum with the Economy Ministry.
What is the expected scale of the initial phase?
The first phase may require at least 3-5 megawatts of computing capacity and tens of millions of dollars in investment.
How has the war affected Ukrainian data storage?
Due to the war, much Ukrainian data has been moved to data centres across Europe to protect it, increasing the need for domestic solutions.
What is the main current use of Ukrainian AI computing?
The military is the largest consumer, using AI for tasks critical to national security.

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