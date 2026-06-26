Thirteen Men in UK Face Trial for Sexual Offences Against Same Woman

Details of the Case and Legal Proceedings

Overview of the Charges

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - British police said 13 men will go on trial in September charged with serious sexual offences against the same woman, who is the wife of one of them, according to a statement on Friday.

Accusations Against the Husband

The man, who is in his 60s and from Stockport in northwestern England, is accused of conspiring with the other men to drug his wife and rape her while she was unconscious, Greater Manchester Police said.

Admission and Further Charges

He has admitted five counts of rape as well as other serious sexual offences, and has been remanded in custody and charged with further offences of a similar nature.

Details of the Group of Accused Men

Police named the group of men, whose ages range from 28 to 73 and have been charged with offences including rape, conspiracy to rape and administering a substance with intent.

Protection of Victim's Identity

The man in his 60s is not being named to ensure the anonymity of his wife is protected.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)