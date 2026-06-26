GBAF Logo
Protesters gather in London against the ban of Palestine Action - Global Banking & Finance Review
A large crowd of protesters in London rallies against the ban of Palestine Action, holding flags and placards. This image captures the tension during the protest where over 466 individuals were arrested by police, highlighting the ongoing conflict surrounding Palestine Action and its implications.
Finance

UK police say 13 men face trial over sexual offences against same woman

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Crime UK News Justice

Thirteen Men in UK Face Trial for Sexual Offences Against Same Woman

Details of the Case and Legal Proceedings

Overview of the Charges

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - British police said 13 men will go on trial in September charged with serious sexual offences against the same woman, who is the wife of one of them, according to a statement on Friday.  

Accusations Against the Husband

The man, who is in his 60s and from Stockport in northwestern England, is accused of conspiring with the other men to drug his wife and rape her while she was unconscious, Greater Manchester Police said. 

Admission and Further Charges

He has admitted five counts of rape as well as other serious sexual offences, and has been remanded in custody and charged with further offences of a similar nature. 

Details of the Group of Accused Men

Police named the group of men, whose ages range from 28 to 73 and have been charged with offences including rape, conspiracy to rape and administering a substance with intent.

Protection of Victim's Identity

The man in his 60s is not being named to ensure the anonymity of his wife is protected.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • A Stockport man (in his 60s) and 12 others, aged 28–73, deny a total of 48 charges including rape, conspiracy to rape and administering a substance to incapacitate the victim; trial scheduled for September 1, 2026 (helm.news)
  • The alleged offences span two decades, starting around 2004 and continuing through 2025, with assaults occurring when the woman was drugged and unconscious (aol.com)
  • Eight defendants remain in custody while five are on conditional bail; proceedings are being held at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court (ground.news)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the accused in the Stockport sexual offences case?
Thirteen men, including the victim's husband, aged between 28 and 73, have been charged with serious sexual offences.
When will the trial for the UK sexual offences case take place?
The trial is scheduled to take place in September.
What charges are the men facing in this case?
The men face charges of rape, conspiracy to rape, and administering a substance with intent.
Why is the name of the husband not being released?
The husband's name is withheld to protect the anonymity of his wife, the victim.
What actions has the husband admitted to?
The husband has admitted five counts of rape and other serious sexual offences.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Cycling-Deignan becomes sports director for British Cycling road team

Cycling-Deignan becomes sports director for British Cycling road team

Image for UK temperature hits 36.9 degrees, breaking June record again

UK temperature hits 36.9 degrees, breaking June record again

Image for Explainer-The British royals and their finances

Explainer-The British royals and their finances

Image for Saudi doctor given life sentence for deadly car rampage on German Christmas market

Saudi doctor given life sentence for deadly car rampage on German Christmas market

Image for Montenegro police, FBI arrest Iranian wanted by US for hacking

Montenegro police, FBI arrest Iranian wanted by US for hacking

Image for King Charles will not live at Buckingham Palace after refit, officials say

King Charles will not live at Buckingham Palace after refit, officials say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for LVMH and Accor's Orient Express sets its sights on new tech billionaire class
LVMH and Accor's Orient Express sets its sights on new tech billionaire class
Image for China strips generals, ex-financial regulator, politburo member of lawmaker posts
China strips generals, ex-financial regulator, politburo member of lawmaker posts
Image for Outgoing IMF chief economist sees risks, shifting trade ties and continued uncertainty on global outlook
Outgoing IMF chief economist sees risks, shifting trade ties and continued uncertainty on global outlook
Image for Russia-installed governor of Crimea's Sevastopol says power crisis eased
Russia-installed governor of Crimea's Sevastopol says power crisis eased
Image for EU defends digital tax approach, says ready to act if Trump takes measures
EU defends digital tax approach, says ready to act if Trump takes measures
Image for UN agency working to restart Hormuz evacuations after ship attack
UN agency working to restart Hormuz evacuations after ship attack
Image for Seized 'shadow fleet' tanker taken to waters near Marseille
Seized 'shadow fleet' tanker taken to waters near Marseille
Image for Trump threatens 100% tariff on any country that imposes digital services tax
Trump threatens 100% tariff on any country that imposes digital services tax
Image for Swiss pharma at risk of US trade investigation, industry body says
Swiss pharma at risk of US trade investigation, industry body says
Image for Central bank sees no need for extra measures as worried Russians withdraw cash
Central bank sees no need for extra measures as worried Russians withdraw cash
Image for EDF signs deal to sell US, Canada unit to KKR
EDF signs deal to sell US, Canada unit to KKR
Image for Factbox-Biggest job cuts by global automakers
Factbox-Biggest job cuts by global automakers
View All Finance Posts