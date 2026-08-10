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UK's Burnham to tackle vape, betting shops in search of high street revival - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Burnham to tackle vape, betting shops in search of high street revival

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Burnham Targets Vape and Betting Shops in UK High Street Revival Plan

Government Crackdown and Community Empowerment Measures

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham will on Tuesday unveil plans to crack down on vape shops, betting outlets and rogue businesses as part of an effort to revive high streets after decades of decline, his office said on Monday.

Community Involvement and Local Authority Powers

The measures will give local communities more say over what businesses can open in their town centres, as well as extra powers for the police and local authorities.

Key Policy Changes

  • The government will revoke a rule which currently restricts the ability of councils to refuse new betting shops even where there are strong local concerns.
  • New vape shops and adult gaming centres will require planning permission.
  • Police and local authorities will be given more time to investigate properties linked to organised crime. The maximum length of orders closing premises will rise from six months to 12.
Additional Initiatives by Burnham

Burnham's initiative follows his moves to cut tax from domestic electricity bills, cap bus fares and lower business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Local councils will be empowered to refuse new betting shops by revoking the 'aim to permit' rule and introducing Gambling Impact Assessments.
  • Vape shops and adult gaming centres will require planning permission; a retail licensing scheme for vaping products is planned.
  • Closure orders for criminal-linked premises may be extended from 6 to 12 months to aid investigations, backed by a new High Street Organised Crime Unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

What businesses will face stricter regulations under Burnham's new plan?
Vape shops, betting outlets, and adult gaming centres will face stricter regulations, including required planning permissions and increased oversight.
How will local communities benefit from the new high street measures?
Local communities will have more say over which businesses can open in their town centres, enhancing community involvement in local business decisions.
What changes are planned for councils regarding betting shops?
The government will revoke a rule restricting councils from refusing new betting shops even if there are strong local concerns.
How will the powers of police and local authorities change?
Police and local authorities will gain more time to investigate properties linked to organised crime, with closure order maximum lengths extended from six to twelve months.
What previous initiatives has Burnham launched for local economies?
Burnham has cut domestic electricity taxes, capped bus fares, and lowered business rates for pubs, clubs, and live music venues.

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