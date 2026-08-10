Burnham Targets Vape and Betting Shops in UK High Street Revival Plan
Government Crackdown and Community Empowerment Measures
LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham will on Tuesday unveil plans to crack down on vape shops, betting outlets and rogue businesses as part of an effort to revive high streets after decades of decline, his office said on Monday.
Community Involvement and Local Authority Powers
The measures will give local communities more say over what businesses can open in their town centres, as well as extra powers for the police and local authorities.
Key Policy Changes
- The government will revoke a rule which currently restricts the ability of councils to refuse new betting shops even where there are strong local concerns.
- New vape shops and adult gaming centres will require planning permission.
- Police and local authorities will be given more time to investigate properties linked to organised crime. The maximum length of orders closing premises will rise from six months to 12.
Additional Initiatives by Burnham
Burnham's initiative follows his moves to cut tax from domestic electricity bills, cap bus fares and lower business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)