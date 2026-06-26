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UK public's inflation expectations continue to ease, Citi/YouGov survey shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK public's inflation expectations continue to ease, Citi/YouGov survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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UK Public Inflation Expectations Continue to Ease, Survey Finds

Survey Reveals Shifting Inflation Sentiment in the UK

Overview of Survey Results

June 26 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for future inflation continued to recede in June, according to a survey from U.S. bank Citi and pollsters YouGov that should ease concerns at the Bank of England about persistent price pressures.

Long-Term Inflation Expectations

Expectations for inflation in five or more years' time, closely watched by the BoE, fell to 3.9% this month from 4.0% in May.

Short-Term Inflation Expectations

Year-ahead expectations, which tend to be influenced by moves in short-term inflation and energy price gauges, slid to 3.8% from 4.7%.

Expert Commentary

Analysis from Citi Economist

"With such a sharp retracement, and levels now near their pre-conflict level, we think the risk of deanchoring is fading," said Citi economist Callum McLaren-Stewart, referring to when consumers are no longer confident their central bank can tame price pressures.

Impact of International Agreements

"We expect inflation expectations to unwind further, especially in light of the MOU (memorandum of understanding) between the United States and Iran."

Survey Methodology

The online survey of 2,021 adults took place June 22-23.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Muvija M)

Key Takeaways

  • Long‑term inflation expectations, a gauge closely watched by the Bank of England, fell to 3.9% in June from 4.0% in May, easing worries of de‑anchoring (investing.com).
  • Year‑ahead expectations dropped sharply to 3.8% in June from a peak of 4.7% in May, reflecting reduced short‑term pressure perception (bankofengland.co.uk).
  • By contrast, earlier in March 2026, short‑term expectations surged to 5.4%, illustrating the volatility and sensitivity of public sentiment amid geopolitical tensions (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Citi/YouGov survey reveal about UK inflation expectations?
The survey showed UK public's inflation expectations for the future continued to decline in June, easing concerns for the Bank of England.
How did long-term inflation expectations change according to the survey?
Expectations for inflation in five or more years' time fell to 3.9% in June from 4.0% in May.
What were the year-ahead inflation expectations in the latest survey?
Year-ahead inflation expectations dropped to 3.8% from 4.7% in the previous month.
Why are inflation expectations important for the Bank of England?
They help the Bank of England assess confidence in its ability to manage price pressures and guide monetary policy.
How large was the survey sample and when was it conducted?
The survey included 2,021 adults and was taken online between June 22-23.

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