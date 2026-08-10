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Exclusive-Ukraine, Moldova consider shipping grain by rail through Moldova, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Ukraine, Moldova Explore Rail Corridor for Grain Exports to Romania

Efforts to Secure Grain Export Routes Amid Rising Tensions

By Pavel Polityuk Alexander Tanas

Background: Black Sea Export Challenges

KYIV/CHISINAU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine is considering shipping grain by rail through Moldova as a more secure export option than by sea and has asked authorities in Chisinau for a low freight tariff, sources in both countries said on Monday.

Exports from Ukrainian ports by way of the Black Sea, including a "security corridor" taking them to Romania, have run up against increased Russian attacks on Ukrainian shipping and port infrastructure in recent months.

Proposed Rail Corridor and Tariff Negotiations

Sources in Ukraine and Moldova have said that Kyiv would like to transport its grain via Moldova to the Romanian port of Constanța with a 50% discount of the nominal rate.

"We are currently gathering information on potential volumes from interested shippers. The information-gathering process has not yet been completed," a senior Ukrainian industry official told Reuters.

A source with Moldovan Railways said Ukraine had sought the 50% discount during discussions. Moldova, he said, had countered with a proposal for Ukraine to provide guarantees of volumes of Ukrainian grain to be transported.

"At this time, the two sides are discussing a time frame and volumes of transit of Ukrainian grain through Moldova to the (Romanian) port of Constanta," the source said.

Capacity and Previous Cooperation

The former head of Moldovan Railways, Oleg Tofilat, told Reuters that a transit rail corridor through Moldova could carry 4.5 million metric tons annually.

Ukrainian estimates say that a working corridor could provide for 10% of the country's exports. Moldova had already provided rail transport for Ukrainian grain in 2022-2023.

Government Talks and Infrastructure

Moldova's Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister, Vladimir Bolea, visited Ukraine's adjacent Odesa Region on Monday and discussed improved rail links and expanded transit with his Ukrainian counterpart, Mykola Kalashnyk.

The need for a rail route has arisen in connection with Russian attacks on the Odesa port hub.

Impact of Russian Attacks on Grain Exports

Revised Export Forecasts

Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi told Reuters earlier on Monday that the ministry had lowered its grain export forecast for the 2026–27 season to 38 million–40 million metric tons from the previously expected 43 million tons, due to Russian attacks on ports.

APK-Inform analysts on Monday also cut their export forecast by 8.6% to 39.4 million tons due to the export disruptions.

Economic Implications for Ukraine

The lower grain export forecast underscores the damage the attacks are inflicting on a country that ships more than 90% of its grain exports through seaports. Agricultural products account for the largest share of Ukraine's overall exports.

Moldova’s Perspective on the Rail Corridor

Potential Revenue and Domestic Concerns

Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan said on Monday that his country should not lose the opportunity to earn millions of euros in transit revenue from Ukrainian grain cargos. He dismissed suggestions by Moldovan farm groups that the price of Ukrainian grain would undercut their own produce.

"Let's not look for enemies in places where there are none," he told Moldovan television.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Alexander Tanas; Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine proposed shipping grain via Moldova to Constanța rail‑route with a 50% tariff discount, viewed as safer than sea routes amid increasing Russian attacks on ports (transport.ec.europa.eu).
  • Moldova responded by asking for volume guarantees; both sides are still negotiating time frames and transit volumes (moldova.europalibera.org).
  • According to former Moldovan Railways head Oleg Tofilat, the corridor could handle around 4.5 million tonnes annually—covering up to 10% of Ukraine’s exports—and builds on prior use in 2022–23 (moldova.europalibera.org).
  • Ukraine’s grain export forecasts for 2026–27 have been revised downward to 38–40 million tonnes (official) or ~39.4 million tonnes (APK‑Inform), reflecting export disruptions; seaborne shipments account for over 90% historically (uga.ua).
  • This rail option aligns with the EU‑Ukraine 'Solidarity Lanes' initiative, which already routes about 10% of grain exports via inland modes, enhancing transport resilience (transport.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ukraine considering exporting grain by rail through Moldova?
Ukraine is exploring rail exports through Moldova due to increased Russian attacks on its Black Sea ports, making sea routes less secure.
What discount is Ukraine seeking for rail transit through Moldova?
Ukraine has requested a 50% discount on the nominal freight rate for shipping grain via Moldovan railways.
How much grain could the Moldova rail corridor potentially carry?
A rail corridor through Moldova could transport up to 4.5 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain annually.
How important are agricultural exports to Ukraine's economy?
Agricultural products, mainly grain, account for the largest share of Ukraine's overall exports.

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