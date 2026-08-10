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Ukrainian central bank issues biggest currency liberalisation since 2022 invasion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukrainian central bank issues biggest currency liberalisation since 2022 invasion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Finance Banking Currency Economics Ukraine

Ukrainian Central Bank Announces Major Currency Liberalisation After Invasion

Central Bank Implements Sweeping Currency Reforms to Bolster Economy

Overview of the New Measures

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank announced on Monday the biggest currency liberalisation measures since the February 2022 launch of the full-scale Russian invasion of the country in an effort to boost business and investor confidence.

The regulations, issued late in the evening, provide significant increases in allowances in purchases of foreign currency and withdrawals from Ukrainian bank accounts.

Key Changes to Currency Regulations

Increased Allowances for Currency Purchases and Investments

The monthly amount permitted for purchasing non-cash currency and investments, bank metals and foreign securities was increased fourfold from 50,000 to 200,000 Ukrainian hryvnias ($4,450).

Higher Withdrawal Limits

The daily limit for cash withdrawals from accounts in Ukraine and abroad was doubled to 200,000 hryvnias.

And the monthly limit for transactions from cards denominated in hryvnias was raised to 200,000 hryvnias.

Central Bank's Statement and Economic Outlook

Support for Ukrainians at Home and Abroad

"The package for easing currency restrictions includes a strong component that makes life easier for Ukrainians abroad and expands opportunities for citizens living in Ukraine," the central bank said in a statement.

Assurances on Market Stability

The bank said the measures "will not create risks for the stability of the currency market, given the established conditions and careful analysis of each individual measure". 

The measures, it said, had "already been taken into account in the NBU's updated macroeconomic forecast, which predicts that international reserves will grow to nearly 70 billion USD by 2026".

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Monthly non‑cash currency and investment limit quadrupled to UAH 200,000 (~$4,450), significantly easing citizen access to foreign assets.
  • Daily cash withdrawal cap doubled to UAH 200,000; card transaction limit raised to UAH 200,000 monthly—facilitating greater domestic liquidity.
  • Measures align with NBU’s gradual FX‑liberalisation strategy backed by stable international reserves (projected to reach $65–73 billion by 2026–27) and IMF support.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new limits for purchasing non-cash currency and investments in Ukraine?
The monthly limit was increased fourfold from 50,000 to 200,000 Ukrainian hryvnias.
How much can be withdrawn daily from Ukrainian bank accounts?
The daily limit for cash withdrawals from accounts in Ukraine and abroad was doubled to 200,000 hryvnias.
Why has Ukraine's central bank eased currency restrictions?
The measures aim to boost business and investor confidence and make life easier for Ukrainians at home and abroad.
Will the new measures affect the stability of Ukraine's currency market?
According to the central bank, the measures will not create risks for currency market stability due to careful analysis.

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