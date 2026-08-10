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UK consumers spent more on food and in pubs during World Cup in July - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK consumers spent more on food and in pubs during World Cup in July

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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UK Consumer Spending Rose in July Due to World Cup and Hot Weather Boost

Overview of July 2025 Consumer Spending Trends

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British consumers spent more on food and in pubs last month on the back of England's run to the World Cup semi-finals and hot weather boosted clothing sales but they remained wary of big outlays, according to surveys published on Tuesday.

Key Retail and Spending Figures

Retail Sales Performance

• The British Retail Consortium's total retail sales measure rose by a below-average 1.3% from July 2025, slowing from 1.9% in June

Food and Non-Food Breakdown

• Food was up by 3.8% while non-food sales dropped by 0.7%

• Clothing sales were helped by a heatwave but footwear fell

Industry Commentary

• "Pressures are building across the food supply chain as a result of the conflict in the Middle East and prolonged hot weather, increasing the likelihood of higher food costs and renewed pressure on household budgets as we move into the autumn," Sarah Bradbury, chief executive of the Institute of Grocery Distribution, said

Barclays Consumer Spending Insights

Overall Spending and Growth

• Barclays' gauge of broader consumer spending rose by 2.0%, slightly faster than June's 1.9% increase

• Growth in essential spending was up by 2.9% while non-essentials were up by 1.6%

Sector-Specific Trends

• Pubs reported a 10% rise in transactions helped by the World Cup

• Travel spending was skewed towards domestic 'staycations' with airline spending down 6%

Consumer Confidence and Survey Periods

• Barclays' measure of consumer confidence showed the most optimism about the UK economy in 21 months.

• The BRC survey covered the period of July 5-August 1 while the Barclays spending data was June 20-July 23.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • Food spending rose significantly versus last year, while non‑food sales declined.
  • Pub transactions surged (around 10%) thanks to World Cup enthusiasm, yet major purchases were muted.
  • Clothing benefitted from hot weather, but supply‑chain pressure – especially in cold‑chain food logistics – poses risks to future prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the World Cup affect UK consumer spending in July?
The World Cup led to increased spending in pubs and on food, as England's performance sparked heightened consumer activity.
What impact did hot weather have on UK retail sales?
Hot weather in July boosted clothing sales, although footwear sales declined, according to industry surveys.
Which sectors saw the biggest rise in spending?
Food sales rose by 3.8% and pubs saw a 10% rise in transactions, while overall retail sales grew by 1.3%.
How did essential and non-essential spending differ in July?
Essential spending grew by 2.9%, outpacing non-essential spending which rose by 1.6%.
What challenges are impacting UK food prices?
Pressures from conflict in the Middle East and prolonged hot weather are increasing food supply chain costs, which may drive higher grocery prices.

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