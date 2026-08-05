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Finance

Activist investor Saba reveals exposure in UK's Unite Group

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Saba Capital Exposes Over 5% Stake in Unite Group, UK’s Largest Student Housing Firm

Saba Capital's Investment and Implications for Unite Group

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Activist investor Saba Capital has built an over 5% exposure in Britain's largest student housing provider Unite Group, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Details of Saba Capital’s Stake

Here are some more details and context:

Breakdown of Voting Rights

• Boaz Weinstein's Saba Capital held 0.084% of voting rights through shares and 5.04% through financial instruments, taking its total interest in Unite Group to nearly 26.4 million voting rights as of July 31, the filing showed.

Shareholder Position

• Saba will become Unite's fourth largest shareholder, according to LSEG data.

Context: Saba’s Broader Activism

Push for Changes at Workspace

• The disclosure comes as Saba pushes for changes at flexible office-space provider Workspace, including to its board, as it raised its stake over the past few months to become its largest shareholder.

Unite Group’s Strategic Response

Asset Sales and Focus Shift

• Unite Group, which reaffirmed its annual forecast in July, has been weighing the sale of its lower-yielding assets to sharpen focus on more resilient services as economic uncertainty and tighter visa rules weigh on enrolments.

Responses from Saba and Unite

• Saba did not immediately respond to Reuters request for additional details, while Unite declined to comment.

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura and Krisha Bhatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Key Takeaways

  • Saba Capital holds 0.084 % of Unite’s voting rights directly and 5.04 % via derivatives, totaling around 26.4 million voting rights as of July 31.
  • This makes Saba the fourth-largest Unite shareholder (LSEG data), amid broader pressure on the company’s portfolio and recent asset disposals.
  • Unite is repositioning—accelerating disposals of lower-yielding assets and reaffirming earnings guidance while facing pressure from international student demand and rising costs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the activist investor that disclosed a stake in Unite Group?
Saba Capital, led by Boaz Weinstein, revealed an over 5% exposure in Unite Group.
What is the size of Saba Capital's total interest in Unite Group?
Saba Capital holds nearly 26.4 million voting rights, or just over 5% exposure in Unite Group.
How does Saba Capital's stake in Unite Group break down?
Saba holds 0.084% of voting rights through shares and 5.04% through financial instruments.
What recent actions has Saba taken with other UK companies?
Saba has pushed for changes at Workspace and became its largest shareholder.
What strategic moves is Unite Group considering?
Unite Group is considering the sale of lower-yielding assets to focus on more resilient services amid economic uncertainty.

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