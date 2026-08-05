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Exclusive-'No discussions' over AstraZeneca-Bristol Myers deal, senior source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-'No discussions' over AstraZeneca-Bristol Myers deal, senior source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Exclusive-'No discussions' over AstraZeneca-Bristol Myers deal, senior source says

Rumors and Official Statements on AstraZeneca-Bristol Myers Merger

By Maggie Fick and Sabrina Valle

Senior Source Denies Merger Talks

Aug 5 (Reuters) - There are "no discussions" ongoing between AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb over a potential deal, a senior source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, quashing the prospect of a mooted mega merger between the drugmakers.

Direct Quote from the Source

"There is no deal between AstraZeneca and BMS. There never was a deal to be done, and there are no discussions between the companies," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Company Responses

AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb both declined to comment in response to emailed questions from Reuters.

Background and Market Reaction

Previous Reports of Talks

On Sunday Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the situation, that the two drugmakers had held preliminary talks about a possible deal that would create a pharmaceutical behemoth with a combined value of nearly $400 billion.

Uncertainty Over Ongoing Discussions

Reuters was unable to ascertain at that time if the discussions remained ongoing.

Other Media Coverage

The Financial Times first reported news of the talks.

Stock Market Impact

AstraZeneca shares slid around 9% after the reports of the deal talks, while Bristol Myers shares had held more steady.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maggie Fick and Sabrina Valle; Additional reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • AstraZeneca shares plunged c. 9 % on initial merger speculation, while Bristol Myers remained steady, reflecting market concern over strategic direction (reddit.com).
  • Reports of merger talks stemmed from a Financial Times story and triggered widespread press coverage suggesting substantial synergy potential (axios.com).
  • The rejection underscores that the deal scenario was speculative; both companies emphasized no engagement, highlighting the market's sensitivity to M&A rumors.
  • Any future consolidation would face regulatory, pipeline, and financial scrutiny, given both companies’ acquisition histories and strategic priorities (morningstar.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Are AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers currently in merger talks?
No, a senior source states there are no discussions or ongoing deal between AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers.
What was previously reported about AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers?
Earlier reports indicated the companies may have held preliminary talks about a possible merger worth nearly $400 billion.
How did AstraZeneca's shares react to the deal rumors?
AstraZeneca shares slid around 9% after reports of the merger talks emerged.
Who first reported on the potential talks between AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers?
The Financial Times was the first to report the news of the talks.

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