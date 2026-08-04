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Exclusive-US has used 'virtually all' of its long-range precision missiles during Iran war, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-US has used 'virtually all' of its long-range precision missiles during Iran war, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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US Depletes Long-Range Precision Missile Stockpile Amid Iran War, Raising Concerns

US Missile Stockpile Depletion and Its Implications

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army has used up much of its stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles during its five-month war with Iran, according to three people familiar with the data, raising concerns about the military's readiness for future conflicts. 

Types of Missiles Affected

The missiles are principally the Army's surface-to-surface weapons, known as Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM). The U.S. has used "virtually all" of these weapons, according to two of the sources. 

The degree to which the military is running out of ATACMS and Precision Strike Missiles has not been previously reported.

Strategic Importance of Long-Range Munitions

The long-range munitions are an important part the military's arsenal, allowing accurate strikes from a safe distance. U.S.-supplied ATACMS have played a key role in the war in Ukraine, allowing Ukrainian forces to attack targets inside Russia. The PrSM is a newer, more advanced generation that will replace the ATACMS, which have a shorter range. 

Analysts say such weapons – which cost over $1 million each – would also be important in any conflict with China.

Stockpile Secrecy and Presidential Response

The sources declined to say how many of each munition the U.S. had left. 

President Donald Trump launched the Iran war jointly with Israel in February, predicting that the conflict would last a short time.

But as the war drags on, the three people familiar with the matter expressed worry that the falling missile supplies could limit the U.S. ability to deter adversaries, including Russia and China.

A fourth person familiar with the matter said that while Central Command — which oversees U.S. forces in the Middle East — has nearly used up the land-based missiles it had before the war began, it has been able to reload from U.S. military supplies elsewhere in the world. 

The sources interviewed for this story spoke on the condition of anonymity.

White House and Defense Industry Statements

Asked for comment on the stockpile data, the White House issued a statement from Trump, saying the U.S. had “far more munitions than anyone in the world" and "far more than we need."

"Our defense companies are, at this moment, making more munitions than they have ever made before, in addition to expanding their plants and equipment at record levels," Trump said. 

Analysts agree that certain munitions, including artillery shells and several types of missiles, are being produced at record levels but caution that supplies might far short of what is needed for a prolonged war. 

Lockheed Martin, which makes the ATACMs and PrSMs, along with the anti-ballistic missile THAAD system, did not immediately respond to questions about Trump's statements or about supply levels. Raytheon, which makes Tomahawk missiles and Patriot interceptors, two important U.S. weapons, also did not immediately respond.

Responding to a request for comment, chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said: “America’s military is the most powerful in the world and has everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President’s choosing. We have executed multiple successful operations across combatant commands while ensuring the U.S. military possesses a deep arsenal of capabilities to protect our people and our interests.”

Internal Government Concerns

The supply figures have circulated inside the federal government over the last week during tense conversations inside the Trump administration about how much longer the U.S. can continue striking Iran without drawing down the stockpile to levels that would limit the military's ability to respond to crises elsewhere. 

Warnings Over Weapons Supplies

One of the sources said the drawdown of the ATACMS and PrSM stockpiles reflected a decision by the Trump administration to avoid riskier ways of attacking Iranian targets, such as by using piloted aircraft to drop bombs.

Strategic Value Against Advanced Adversaries

Because these weapons allow the military to attack targets from a distance, analysts say they would be valuable in a war against an adversary with strong air defenses, such as China. They have been used to strike targets inside Iran, according to a March report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

According to the report, PrSM stockpiles were low to start with, since it is a relatively new munition, but the U.S. military has ordered a large number of them for 2027. The Army has said that ATACMS are being phased out and that production is shifting to the newer PrSM missiles. 

Military Leaders' Warnings and Policy Decisions

Military leaders have for weeks warned the president that stockpiles of defensive weapons — including Patriot interceptors, which are effective against ballistic missiles — were dwindling, said two of the sources. Last week, several media outlets reported Trump had decided not to launch another massive offensive inside Iran in part because his military advisers had warned about the U.S. stockpile. 

A U.S. official disputed those accounts, saying Trump chose not to move forward with another attack because of pressure from Gulf states.

The Middle East conflict has sparked intense debate about Trump's authority to prosecute hostilities against Iran without congressional authorization. No request for a declaration of war or an authorization to use military force has been submitted to Congress.

Defensive Weapon Stocks Are Also Diminished

Last week, CSIS published a report estimating that between February and July about 65% of Patriot interceptors had been expended and that the number of THAAD ballistic missile interceptors in U.S. stockpiles was at least 38% lower than at the start of the war. Patriots and THAADs are systems that detect and destroy incoming missiles and are among the most effective in the country's arsenal. 

While Reuters has not seen the supply figures, those numbers match internal U.S. data, two of the sources said. 

The U.S. also burned through a little less than half of i

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. has used nearly half or more of its ATACMS and PrSM inventories, with some estimates saying “virtually all” were expended during the Iran war (thedefensenews.com).
  • Experts warn rebuilding inventories will take years—Tomahawk, Patriot and THAAD may need until 2029–2030 to return to pre‑war levels (csis.org).
  • While Central Command has reloaded some munitions from other global stockpiles, the prolonged conflict has created near‑ to mid‑term readiness risks for other potential crises, especially with China (csis.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which missiles has the US nearly depleted during the Iran war?
The US has nearly depleted its Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) during the five-month conflict with Iran.
Why is the shortage of long-range precision missiles a concern?
The shortage raises concerns about the US military's readiness to respond to future conflicts or deter adversaries such as Russia and China.
How has the US military addressed the depletion of missile stockpiles?
Central Command has replenished some stockpiles from US military supplies elsewhere, but significant drawdown still poses risks.
What has the White House said about missile stockpile concerns?
President Trump stated the US has more munitions than needed, and defense companies are increasing production at record levels.
Which companies manufacture the depleted missiles?
Lockheed Martin manufactures ATACMS and PrSM missiles, while Raytheon produces Tomahawk missiles and Patriot interceptors.

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