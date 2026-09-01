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Swiss minister voices disappointment over parliamentary step to soften UBS rules - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss minister voices disappointment over parliamentary step to soften UBS rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Swiss Minister Disappointed by Parliament’s Move to Soften UBS Capital Rules

Swiss Government and Parliament Clash Over UBS Capital Requirements

Background: Credit Suisse Collapse and UBS Acquisition

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter on Tuesday expressed disappointment at a decision by a parliamentary committee on Monday to soften stricter capital rules proposed by the government for UBS after the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse.

Minister Keller-Sutter’s Response

Speaking to reporters in Basel, Keller-Sutter said the step was not in accordance with what the government wanted.

Implications for Swiss Banking Sector

UBS acquired Credit Suisse following the demise of its longtime rival and Keller-Sutter has pushed hard for tougher rules to be introduced in order to protect taxpayers and avert the risk of another bank unravelling.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Marleen KaesebierEditing by Dave Graham)

Key Takeaways

  • A Swiss parliamentary committee proposed easing the government’s plan, allowing UBS to cover foreign subsidiaries with 50% CET1 and 50% AT1 capital, instead of the full CET1 demand, in an effort to balance competitiveness and stability (onvista.de).
  • The government had pushed for UBS to hold up to $20 billion more in Core Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital to safeguard taxpayers and financial stability after the Credit Suisse collapse (finance.yahoo.com).
  • Keller‑Sutter emphasized the need for resolvability and taxpayer protection, resisting lobbying and signaling that parliament’s committee move diverges from government objectives (onvista.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Swiss Finance Minister disappointed with parliament?
Karin Keller-Sutter is disappointed because parliament moved to soften the stricter UBS capital rules proposed by the government.
What were the proposed rules for UBS?
The Swiss government proposed stricter capital rules for UBS after the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse to protect taxpayers and financial stability.
Why did UBS acquire Credit Suisse?
UBS acquired Credit Suisse following its collapse in 2023, aiming to stabilize Switzerland’s banking sector.
What does the minister believe tougher rules would achieve?
Keller-Sutter believes tougher rules would protect taxpayers and prevent another major bank collapse.
Where did the finance minister comment on the decision?
Keller-Sutter spoke to reporters in Basel, Switzerland regarding the parliament’s decision.

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