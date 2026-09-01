Swiss Minister Disappointed by Parliament’s Move to Soften UBS Capital Rules
Swiss Government and Parliament Clash Over UBS Capital Requirements
Background: Credit Suisse Collapse and UBS Acquisition
BASEL, Switzerland, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter on Tuesday expressed disappointment at a decision by a parliamentary committee on Monday to soften stricter capital rules proposed by the government for UBS after the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse.
Minister Keller-Sutter’s Response
Speaking to reporters in Basel, Keller-Sutter said the step was not in accordance with what the government wanted.
Implications for Swiss Banking Sector
UBS acquired Credit Suisse following the demise of its longtime rival and Keller-Sutter has pushed hard for tougher rules to be introduced in order to protect taxpayers and avert the risk of another bank unravelling.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Marleen KaesebierEditing by Dave Graham)