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Bessent says U.S. likely to announce Iran bank sanctions this week - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bessent says U.S. likely to announce Iran bank sanctions this week

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Finance Banking Sanctions Markets US Treasury

US Treasury Set to Announce Iran Bank Sanctions and Broader Crackdown

US Treasury's Planned Sanctions Against Iran

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday the United States is likely to announce sanctions on a bank this week as part of its economic campaign against Iran.

Upcoming Bank Sanctions

"We are probably going to announce a bank sanction this week, and we will announce one the week after. We are speaking to our allies here, who have all come forward, and we have had a great show of support," Bessent said. 

Targeting Entities Linked to the IRGC

Airline Leasing Companies and Other Businesses

Speaking at an event on the sidelines of the U.S.-hosted Group of 20 finance leaders in Asheville, North Carolina, the treasury secretary said the U.S. was also looking at targeting airline leasing companies and other entities that did business with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"It could be entities. It could be it could be airline leasing companies, which we'll be looking at. It could be anyone who does business with the IRGC. We are tracking down the IRGC's assets," Bessent said. 

Zero Tolerance Policy

"We have zero tolerance. We are going to economically asphyxiate this regime."

Escalating Economic Pressure on Iran

Bessent told Reuters on Sunday the U.S. Treasury was likely to unveil weekly new secondary sanctions aimed at increasing economic pressure on Iran, with an initial focus on banks.

Potential for Cutting Off Institutions

He said the next step may be cutting off an institution entirely from the dollar-based financial system. 

Message to the IRGC and International Cooperation

Freezing Assets Linked to the IRGC

In a message directed at the IRGC, Bessent said on Tuesday: "We know where in the British Virgin Islands your accounts are at these trust companies. We know the 100 million dollar houses you have around the world, and we are going to freeze those."

Discussions with China and Security in the Strait of Hormuz

Bessent said the United States has privately discussed with China how to stop Iran getting a nuclear weapon and ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. 

(Reporting by David Lawder, writing by Bhargav Acharya; editing by Michelle Nichols )

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. plans weekly secondary sanctions targeting banks and possibly airline-leasing entities linked to the IRGC, aiming to sever Iran’s access to the dollar-based financial system.
  • This effort builds on recent moves, including sanctions on Egypt’s Banque Misr UAE branches, and is part of a broader strategy labeled “Operation Economic Outcast.”
  • The campaign includes tracing IRGC assets abroad—such as in the British Virgin Islands—and expanding sanctions to financial facilitators, including Mahan Air agents and exchange houses.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announce regarding Iran?
Scott Bessent said the US is likely to announce sanctions on an Iranian bank this week as part of its economic campaign against Iran.
Who else might be targeted by US sanctions besides Iranian banks?
The US is considering targeting airline leasing companies and other entities that do business with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
How often does the US plan to announce new sanctions on Iran?
Treasury Secretary Bessent indicated the US may unveil weekly new secondary sanctions, beginning with banks.
What measures might the US take against Iranian institutions?
The US may cut off certain institutions from the dollar-based financial system and freeze assets linked to the IRGC.
What international cooperation has the US sought regarding Iran sanctions?
The US has consulted with its allies and discussed with China ways to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

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