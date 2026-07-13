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UK supermarket Morrisons in talks for $803 million stores deal, Sky News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK supermarket Morrisons in talks for $803 million stores deal, Sky News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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UK supermarket Morrisons in talks for $803 million stores deal, Sky News reports

Morrisons' Real Estate Deal and Market Position

July 13 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons is in talks with a number of parties, including U.S.-based Realty Income, for a £600 million ($802.98 million) real estate deal, Sky News reported on Monday, citing industry sources.

Deal Structure and Financing Options

• The deal is unlikely to be structured as a conventional sale-and-leaseback deal, but can instead involve financing tied to a portfolio of the retailer's stores, Sky reported.

Previous Financial Strategies

• The grocery chain store previously engaged real estate advisor CBRE to evaluate options to raise up to £1 billion against part of its freehold store portfolio, Sky had reported in February.

Market Challenges and Competitive Landscape

Operational Streamlining Amid Economic Pressures

• The sixth-largest UK grocer has been focused on streamlining its operations as it grapples with an increasingly competitive domestic retail sector and lower consumer spending amid rising energy prices from the U.S.-Iran war.

Ownership and Market Ranking

Private Equity Ownership

• The chain, owned by U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, lags peers Tesco and Sainsbury's as well as discounter Lidl, which recently overtook it to become Britain's fifth-biggest grocer, according to industry data.

Responses from Involved Parties

• Morrisons, Realty Income and CBRE did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7472 pounds)

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia and Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • The proposed deal would involve Realty Income, a major U.S. REIT active in UK retail property acquisitions, aligning with its strategy of long‑lease supermarket and retail park investments (costar.com)
  • This follows Morrisons’ earlier exploration of a £1 billion property financing initiative arranged with CBRE in early 2026 as part of efforts to monetize its freehold store estate (news.sky.com)
  • The supermarket group has previously executed a significant property deal—a £370 million ground‑rent sale to Song Capital in 2024—indicating a continued reliance on real estate transactions to strengthen its balance sheet (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Morrisons in talks with for the real estate deal?
Morrisons is in talks with U.S.-based Realty Income and other parties for a £600 million real estate deal.
What is the estimated value of the Morrisons stores deal?
The estimated value of the deal is £600 million, which is about $803 million.
Which news outlet reported on the Morrisons stores negotiations?
Sky News reported on the Morrisons stores negotiations, citing industry sources.
Has Reuters independently verified the Morrisons stores deal?
Reuters could not immediately verify the report about the Morrisons stores deal.

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