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London's FTSE 100 muted as Iran escalates strikes on US bases - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London's FTSE 100 muted as Iran escalates strikes on US bases

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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FTSE 100 Stays Flat as Oil Surge Balances US-Iran Tensions and Financial Losses

Market Overview and Key Drivers

July 13 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 was little changed on Monday as a rally in oil prices boosted energy stocks, helping offset losses in financial shares, while investors assessed renewed military exchanges between the U.S. and Iran.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.03% to 10499.88 points by 0927 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.1%.

Geopolitical Tensions and Market Impact

• Escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran raised concerns over the durability of an agreement reached last month to maintain traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and facilitate further talks.

Iran's Response to US Strikes

• Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday they had targeted U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, destroyed radar systems in Oman, and hit fuel tanks and ammunition depots at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan in response to U.S. strikes.

Sector Performance

Energy Stocks Benefit from Oil Price Rally

• Oil prices rose over 3%, sending energy stocks up 1.1%. [O/R]

Financial Sector Losses

• On the flip side, investment banks and brokerages was the worst performing sector, after Plus500 slumped 14.3% to bottom the midcap index after the fintech broker kept its annual forecast unchanged.

Precious Metals and Mining Stocks Decline

• Precious metal miners also fell 0.6% after gold prices slipped over 1% amid inflationary concerns and bolstered expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer. [GOL/]

Individual Mining Stocks

• Endeavour mining, Fresnillo and Hoschschild mining fell around 0.6% each.

Notable Movers

Vodafone Surges on Stake Acquisition News

• Among individual stocks, Vodafone topped the FTSE 100 with a 4.6% gain, extending Friday's rally, after French billionaire Xavier Niel said he planned to buy a near $6 billion stake in the telecoms group from UAE's e&.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 rose modestly (~0.03%) while mid‑caps slipped (~0.1%) as oil gains supported energy stocks and financials lagged amid geopolitical risk.
  • Iran intensified military strikes on U.S. bases and installations across the Gulf, raising concerns around Strait of Hormuz trade stability.
  • Vodafone jumped after Xavier Niel agreed to pay ~$6 billion for e&’s 16% stake, becoming its largest shareholder.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the FTSE 100 little changed despite rising oil prices?
The rally in oil prices lifted energy stocks, offsetting losses in financial shares and resulting in the FTSE 100 holding steady.
How did increased tensions between the US and Iran impact UK markets?
Escalating tensions raised concerns over trade stability and contributed to market uncertainty, balancing sector gains and losses.
Which sectors performed best and worst on the FTSE 100?
Energy stocks performed best, rising 1.1%, while investment banks and brokerages were the worst, dragged down by Plus500's drop.
Which stock topped the FTSE 100 and why?
Vodafone led the FTSE 100 with a 4.6% gain after news emerged of a planned $6 billion stake purchase by Xavier Niel.

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