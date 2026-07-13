Intel Announces $5.7 Billion Investment to Boost Irish Manufacturing Output

Intel's Major Expansion in Ireland

Overview of the Investment

LEIXLIP, Ireland, July 13 (Reuters) - Intel has begun a €5 billion ($5.7 billion) capital investment at its Irish campus to expand its manufacturing output in Europe and meet growing global demand for AI and high-performance computing, the U.S. chipmaker said on Monday.

Objectives and Scope

Intel said the move would maximize capacity at its European manufacturing base in Leixlip outside Dublin, expanding current production output, advancing research and development activities and utilising capacity across existing cleanroom space.

Intel's Presence and History in Ireland

Investment Timeline

Intel is one of the key multinationals in Ireland's foreign investment-focused economy, having already invested €30 billion in the country since 1989, more than half of which was spent between 2019 and 2023 to double capacity at the plant in order to produce the company's most advanced process technologies.

Workforce and Ongoing Projects

The chipmaker, which employs 4,900 people in Ireland, said its latest capital expenditure programme at the Leixlip campus began earlier this year.

Technological Advancements and Product Focus

Facility Upgrades

The investment will upgrade existing fabrication facilities and the install leading-edge manufacturing equipment to deliver Intel Xeon 6 processors and next generation Intel Xeon built on the group's Intel 3 manufacturing process, the company said.

Strategic Goals

"We are not just increasing output of critical products, we are ensuring Ireland remains at the forefront of the world's most advanced manufacturing ecosystems, while strengthening the region's role in the global technology landscape," Naga Chandrasekaran, executive vice president of Intel Foundry, said in a statement.

Additional Information

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(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Sarah Young)