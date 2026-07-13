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Finance

Intel announces $5.7 billion capital investment at Irish manufacturing hub

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Finance Investments technology Semiconductors Ireland

Intel Announces $5.7 Billion Investment to Boost Irish Manufacturing Output

Intel's Major Expansion in Ireland

Overview of the Investment

LEIXLIP, Ireland, July 13 (Reuters) - Intel has begun a €5 billion ($5.7 billion) capital investment at its Irish campus to expand its manufacturing output in Europe and meet growing global demand for AI and high-performance computing, the U.S. chipmaker said on Monday.

Objectives and Scope

Intel said the move would maximize capacity at its European manufacturing base in Leixlip outside Dublin, expanding current production output, advancing research and development activities and utilising capacity across existing cleanroom space.

Intel's Presence and History in Ireland

Investment Timeline

Intel is one of the key multinationals in Ireland's foreign investment-focused economy, having already invested €30 billion in the country since 1989, more than half of which was spent between 2019 and 2023 to double capacity at the plant in order to produce the company's most advanced process technologies.

Workforce and Ongoing Projects

The chipmaker, which employs 4,900 people in Ireland, said its latest capital expenditure programme at the Leixlip campus began earlier this year.

Technological Advancements and Product Focus

Facility Upgrades

The investment will upgrade existing fabrication facilities and the install leading-edge manufacturing equipment to deliver Intel Xeon 6 processors and next generation Intel Xeon built on the group's Intel 3 manufacturing process, the company said.

Strategic Goals

"We are not just increasing output of critical products, we are ensuring Ireland remains at the forefront of the world's most advanced manufacturing ecosystems, while strengthening the region's role in the global technology landscape," Naga Chandrasekaran, executive vice president of Intel Foundry, said in a statement.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8750 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Investment expands capacity and installs advanced equipment for Intel Xeon 6 and future generations, leveraging Intel 3 process technologies
  • Since 1989, Intel has invested over €30 billion in Ireland—more than half spent between 2019–2023 to scale up its Leixlip operations
  • Intel Xeon 6 processors, with P‑cores and E‑cores built on Intel 3, deliver up to 2–3× performance gains, optimized for AI and HPC workloads

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Intel's latest investment in Ireland?
Intel has announced a €5 billion ($5.7 billion) capital investment at its Leixlip campus in Ireland.
What will Intel's investment in Leixlip be used for?
The investment will expand production output, advance research and development, and upgrade existing fabrication facilities.
How many people does Intel employ in Ireland?
Intel currently employs 4,900 people in Ireland.
What products will be manufactured at the upgraded Irish facility?
Intel will manufacture Xeon 6 processors and next-generation Xeon chips using the Intel 3 manufacturing process.
How much has Intel invested in Ireland since 1989?
Intel has invested €30 billion in Ireland since 1989, with over half since 2019 to expand its Leixlip plant.

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