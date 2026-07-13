GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Over 200 experts call for urgent action to tackle AI's economic impact - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Over 200 experts call for urgent action to tackle AI's economic impact

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Artificial Intelligence policy

Over 200 Experts Demand Urgent Action on AI’s Rapid Economic Disruption

Experts Warn of Accelerated Economic Transformation Due to AI

Joint Statement Highlights Urgency for Policy and Institutional Response

July 13 (Reuters) - More than 200 researchers and economists, including 15 Nobel laureates and researchers at OpenAI, Anthropic and Google, have called for governments and technology leaders to urgently create policies and institutions to address the economic impact of AI.

They issued the jointly signed statement on Monday, warning that AI could drive a larger economic transformation than the Industrial Revolution but one that is "vastly shorter" in time frame, raising questions for workers, companies and public institutions.

Call for Research and Proactive Measures

The statement has called for deeper research on AI's economic impacts and to start building policies and institutions required to ensure the technology benefits society and to navigate risks such as large-scale job displacement.

Expert Opinions on the Urgency of Adaptation

"Steam, electricity, and computers each gave societies decades to adapt. AI may give us only a few years," said Anton Korinek, professor at the University of Virginia.

"We cannot improvise our strategy and institutions in the middle of the transformation; waiting for certainty means arriving too late."

Initiative Leaders and Notable Signatories

Korinek, who joined Anthropic's economic research team in March, organized the initiative with fellow economists Erik Brynjolfsson, Ajay Agrawal and Tom Cunningham.

Its signatories include OpenAI finance chief Sarah Friar, Google DeepMind Chief ​Scientist Jeff Dean, Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark and people on the economics research team at the Claude chatbot maker.

Nobel laureates Michael Spence, Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson, among others, also signed the statement.

Reporting

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • The signatories warn AI may trigger a faster, larger economy‑wide shift than the Industrial Revolution and stress that adaptation will require proactive policy, not improvisation in crisis.
  • They call for intensified research into AI’s economic effects and building frameworks now to ensure inclusive benefits and manage risks like widespread job displacement.
  • Prominent figures, including Anton Korinek, Erik Brynjolfsson, Ajay Agrawal, and Nobel laureates such as Michael Spence, Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson, organized this initiative, underscoring its high‑level support.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are experts calling for urgent action on AI's economic impact?
Experts warn that AI could cause a rapid and large-scale economic transformation, risking job displacement and societal disruption if governments do not act quickly.
Who signed the statement calling for AI economic policies?
Over 200 researchers and economists including 15 Nobel laureates, and representatives from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google signed the statement.
What risks did the experts highlight regarding AI?
The main risks identified are large-scale job displacement, and the potential for society and institutions to be unprepared for rapid changes caused by AI.
What do the experts recommend to manage AI’s economic impact?
They recommend deeper research on AI’s impact, and immediate development of policies and institutions to ensure the benefits and address risks.
How does the economic transformation from AI compare to past revolutions?
Experts argue that, unlike past transformations like steam or electricity, AI’s impact could occur over just a few years, not decades.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Intel announces $5.7 billion capital investment at Irish manufacturing hub

Intel announces $5.7 billion capital investment at Irish manufacturing hub

Image for 'No way out': Survivors describe deadly Bangkok bar inferno

'No way out': Survivors describe deadly Bangkok bar inferno

Image for Italy's Eni, Seri launch battery venture to market energy storage systems

Italy's Eni, Seri launch battery venture to market energy storage systems

Image for UK supermarket Morrisons in talks for $803 million stores deal, Sky News reports

UK supermarket Morrisons in talks for $803 million stores deal, Sky News reports

Image for EU launches $1 billion aid initiative for Gaza

EU launches $1 billion aid initiative for Gaza

Image for After 80 years, Czech tractor maker to move production to Asia because of costs

After 80 years, Czech tractor maker to move production to Asia because of costs

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Beyond Credit Repair: How The 800 Club Is Expanding Through Financial Education
Beyond Credit Repair: How The 800 Club Is Expanding Through Financial Education
Image for Shipping in Sea of Azov, major Russian grains trade route, still restricted, sources say
Shipping in Sea of Azov, major Russian grains trade route, still restricted, sources say
Image for Mercedes-Benz expands Hungarian factory in efficiency drive
Mercedes-Benz expands Hungarian factory in efficiency drive
Image for Strategy bitcoin sales shine light on faltering crypto hoarding companies
Strategy bitcoin sales shine light on faltering crypto hoarding companies
Image for London's FTSE 100 muted as Iran escalates strikes on US bases
London's FTSE 100 muted as Iran escalates strikes on US bases
Image for Sterling slips as Iran strikes push up oil prices and boost dollar
Sterling slips as Iran strikes push up oil prices and boost dollar
Image for EU approves Hungary's €2 billion capital injection into Magyar Fejlesztesi Bank
EU approves Hungary's €2 billion capital injection into Magyar Fejlesztesi Bank
Image for Morocco arrests dissident journalist Ali Lmrabet
Morocco arrests dissident journalist Ali Lmrabet
Image for Austrian finance minister undergoing treatment for cancer, media report
Austrian finance minister undergoing treatment for cancer, media report
Image for Asian tech firms seeking to follow SK Hynix may find foreign investors more selective
Asian tech firms seeking to follow SK Hynix may find foreign investors more selective
Image for Volkswagen CEO threatens 50,000 more job cuts in memo to staff
Volkswagen CEO threatens 50,000 more job cuts in memo to staff
Image for Analysis-Global pension funds pull back on FX hedges as dollar woes ease
Analysis-Global pension funds pull back on FX hedges as dollar woes ease
View All Finance Posts