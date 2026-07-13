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Italy's Eni, Seri launch battery venture to market energy storage systems - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Eni, Seri launch battery venture to market energy storage systems

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Eni and Seri Announce FAENIX to Boost European Battery Storage Market

FAENIX: A Strategic Move in European Battery Storage

Launch and Company Structure

July 13 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni and battery storage firm Seri Industrial announced on Monday the launch of FAENIX, a new company which will specialise in the commercial and technological development of Europe's lithium iron phosphate (LFP) stationary battery supply chain.

  • The project was announced in May.
  • The new company is made up of FIB, part of Seri Industrial group, and Eni Industrial Evolution, with stakes of 70% and 30% respectively.

Production Facilities and Market Impact

Manufacturing Locations

FAENIX will market products manufactured at the plants of Teverola and Brindisi, in southern Italy, where Eni Storage Systems recently started construction of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) assembly line and a gigafactory.

Production Capacity and Market Share

The new hub aims to have a combined production capacity of 16 GWh/year when fully operational, equal to over 10% of the European BESS stationary storage market, a Seri Industrial statement said.

Timeline for Expansion
  • The BESS line is expected to be completed by the first half of 2027 and a second gigafactory of over 8 GWh/year by 2029.

(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • FAENIX, majority‑owned (70%) by Seri‑Industrial via FIB, with Eni Industrial Evolution holding 30%, will market battery energy storage systems produced at Teverola and Brindisi hubs.
  • Construction of a BESS assembly line at Brindisi and Teverola is underway, with initial assembly capacity by mid‑2027 and a gigafactory exceeding 8 GWh/year by 2029.
  • When fully operational (by 2030), the integrated Teverola–Brindisi hub will have production capacity of 16 GWh/year, representing over 10% of the European stationary battery storage market.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main focus of the FAENIX venture launched by Eni and Seri?
FAENIX specializes in the commercial and technological development of Europe's lithium iron phosphate stationary battery supply chain.
Where will FAENIX manufacture its energy storage products?
FAENIX will market products manufactured at the Teverola and Brindisi plants in southern Italy.
What is the expected production capacity of FAENIX's facilities?
The combined production capacity is planned to be 16 GWh/year, covering over 10% of the European stationary battery storage market.
When is the BESS assembly line expected to be completed?
The Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) assembly line is expected to be completed by the first half of 2027.

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