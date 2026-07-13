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Finance

Mercedes-Benz expands Hungarian factory in efficiency drive

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Mercedes-Benz Boosts Output with €1 Billion Expansion at Hungarian Factory

Major Investment and Expansion at Kecskemet Plant

By Gergely Szakacs

Overview of the Expansion

KECSKEMET, Hungary, July 13 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz has invested 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) to double output at its Hungarian plant in Kecskemet, the German carmaker said on Monday, responding to what it called increasingly tough global competition in technology and cost.

The Hungarian factory, which will manufacture the new electric C-class, will be Mercedes-Benz's largest plant in Europe and its second-largest globally following the expansion, giving it flexibility to respond to volatile market conditions.

Hungary’s Role in Automotive Growth

Economic Impact and Industry Development

Under former Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who lost power in an April election, the car and EV battery sectors became mainstays of Hungary's economic growth and employment, with German premium car brands and Chinese battery makers building gigafactories.

Despite strong wage growth in recent years, Hungarian salaries are still among the lowest in the European Union, making the country an attractive target for low-cost employment.

Statements from Key Stakeholders

Mercedes-Benz Leadership Perspective

"By locally producing key components such as batteries, we can respond to the demand even faster and more flexibly," Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius said at a ceremony to open the new part of the plant.

"That's what makes Kecskemet a key site for our future," he said.

Hungarian Government’s Position

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who also attended the event, said his centre-right government aimed to create a predictable business environment for foreign investors in Hungary, which faced frequent law changes and ad hoc taxation to plug budget holes under Orban.

"The government aims at maintaining a stable strategic partnership with Mercedes along with other companies who would like to invest with us in Hungary," Magyar said. "But this is by no means a one-way street."

Commitment to Workers’ Welfare

Magyar said all companies in Hungary should uphold regulations, ensure safe working conditions and pay salaries that give workers what he called a secure livelihood.

Future Production Plans

Mercedes-Benz board member for production Michael Schiebe said the carmaker would also bring manufacturing of two additional models, the electric GLC and the small G-class, to the Kecskemet site.

"Looking ahead, we are planning flexible production axes (with German facilities)," Schiebe said.

"This will allow us to produce models flexibly across locations, adapting instantly to market demand and external factors, and making our global production network even more resilient."

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8743 euros)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • €1 billion investment will double Kecskemét plant’s capacity, anchoring production of the new electric C‑Class and other EVs.
  • The expanded facility becomes Mercedes‑Benz’s largest in Europe and second‑largest globally, enhancing manufacturing flexibility.
  • Hungary’s competitive advantages—lower wages, favorable tax and subsidy environment—continue to attract German premium carmakers and EV supply‑chain investment.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Mercedes-Benz invest in the Hungarian factory expansion?
Mercedes-Benz invested 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) to double output at its Kecskemet plant in Hungary.
What models will be produced at the expanded Kecskemet factory?
The expanded factory will produce the new electric C-class, electric GLC, and small G-class models.
Why did Mercedes-Benz choose Hungary for this major expansion?
Hungary offers low labor costs, strong automotive sector growth, and attractive conditions for foreign investors.
What is the significance of the Kecskemet plant after expansion?
It becomes Mercedes-Benz’s largest European plant and second-largest globally, boosting flexibility and production capacity.
How is the Hungarian government supporting foreign investors like Mercedes-Benz?
The government aims to maintain a stable business environment and strategic partnerships with foreign investors.

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