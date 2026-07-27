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Michelin beats H1 operating income forecasts, confirms 2026 outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Michelin beats H1 operating income forecasts, confirms 2026 outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Michelin Exceeds H1 Operating Income Forecasts, Maintains 2026 Guidance

Michelin's First-Half 2024 Financial Performance and Outlook

By Mathias de Rozario and Gilles Guillaume

July 27 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin reported first-half segment operating income above market expectations on Monday and confirmed its 2026 outlook, despite adverse currency movements that weighed on reported sales.

Sales Performance and Currency Impact

First-half sales fell 2.6% to 12.7 billion euros ($14.4 billion), broadly in line with analysts' average forecast of 12.8 billion euros in a company-compiled consensus, as negative currency effects more than offset modest underlying growth. 

Growth Drivers

"Sales rose by 0.5% at constant exchange rates, driven by a favourable price-mix effect and recent acquisitions we have made in the polymer composites solutions business," finance chief Bénédicte de Bonnechose said in a call with journalists.

Operating Income and Analyst Expectations

Segment operating income, which represents the combined profit of Michelin's main business divisions, rose to 1.45 billion euros ($1.65 billion), ahead of analysts' expectations of 1.40 billion euros.

Impact of Middle East Conflict on Costs

Michelin estimates the conflict in the Middle East will add about 400 million euros to its energy, raw-material and logistics costs this year.

Supply Chain Management

The company has created 35 emergency response teams to monitor its supply chain, as around 55% of its raw materials are derived from oil, de Bonnechose said.

Supplier Visibility and Inventory Challenges

She said supplier visibility had shrunk to between one and two months, limiting Michelin's ability to rebuild strategic inventories.

"As a result, we are unable, for example, to rebuild our strategic stocks," de Bonnechose said.

Outlook and Guidance Confirmation

She added that Michelin had not experienced any material shortages so far and was able to confirm its 2026 outlook.

($1 = 0.8793 euros)

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk and Gilles Guillaume in Paris; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Sales declined 2.6% to €12.7 billion but rose 0.5% at constant exchange rates, aided by favorable price‑mix and PCS acquisitions.
  • Segment operating income beat expectations at €1.45 billion versus the €1.40 billion forecast consensus (michelin.com).
  • Michelin confirmed its 2026 outlook despite an estimated €400 million cost impact from the Middle East conflict, while managing supply‑chain risks and strategic inventory constraints.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Michelin's segment operating income compare to expectations?
Segment operating income rose to 1.45 billion euros, exceeding analysts' expectations of 1.40 billion euros.
What challenges affected Michelin's financial results?
Adverse currency movements and increased costs from the Middle East conflict impacted Michelin's performance.
Has Michelin confirmed its outlook for 2026?
Despite challenges, Michelin has confirmed its 2026 financial outlook.
What steps has Michelin taken to manage supply chain risks?
Michelin created 35 emergency response teams to monitor its supply chain due to heightened risks and limited supplier visibility.

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