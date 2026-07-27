Armenia's Pashinyan Urges Putin to Resolve Russian Restrictions on Exports
Overview of Armenia-Russia Trade Dispute
Background of the Dispute
July 27 (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asked Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Monday to help resolve a dispute over Russian restrictions on Armenian exports, the Armenian government said.
Pro-Western Shift and EAEU Agreements
Pashinyan, who has steered Armenia in a more pro-Western direction despite its alliance with Russia, told Putin that the trade restrictions violated agreements between the two countries and breached the rules of the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), of which both are members.
Call for Dialogue
"He asked to take measures to resolve these issues," Pashinyan's office said, adding that Armenia remained ready to address outstanding disputes through dialogue.
Kremlin's Response and Political Implications
The Kremlin said Putin told Pashinyan that the Armenian leader's proposal to seek European Union membership should be put to a referendum "as soon as possible".
Recent Trade Restrictions
Relations between Moscow and Yerevan have become increasingly strained as Armenia deepens ties with the West. Last month, Russia imposed trade restrictions, temporarily banning imports of a range of Armenian products, including fruit and vegetables, flowers, fish and alcoholic beverages.
Political Developments in Armenia
Pashinyan visited Russia earlier this month after his Civil Contract party won re-election in June, defeating several pro-Russian opposition parties.
Potential EAEU Suspension
Moscow has warned that Armenia could be suspended from the EAEU if it continues pursuing EU membership.
Economic Impact
Armenia is heavily dependent on Russia for energy supplies, while Russia accounted for about 35% of Armenia's foreign trade last year.
(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov. Editing by Ron Popeski and Mark Potter)