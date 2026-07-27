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Armenia's Pashinyan asks Putin to help resolve Russian restrictions on Armenian exports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Armenia's Pashinyan asks Putin to help resolve Russian restrictions on Armenian exports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Armenia's Pashinyan Urges Putin to Resolve Russian Restrictions on Exports

Overview of Armenia-Russia Trade Dispute

Background of the Dispute

July 27 (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asked Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Monday to help resolve a dispute over Russian restrictions on Armenian exports, the Armenian government said.

Pro-Western Shift and EAEU Agreements

Pashinyan, who has steered Armenia in a more pro-Western direction despite its alliance with Russia, told Putin that the trade restrictions violated agreements between the two countries and breached the rules of the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), of which both are members.

Call for Dialogue

"He asked to take measures to resolve these issues," Pashinyan's office said, adding that Armenia remained ready to address outstanding disputes through dialogue.

Kremlin's Response and Political Implications

The Kremlin said Putin told Pashinyan that the Armenian leader's proposal to seek European Union membership should be put to a referendum "as soon as possible".

Recent Trade Restrictions

Relations between Moscow and Yerevan have become increasingly strained as Armenia deepens ties with the West. Last month, Russia imposed trade restrictions, temporarily banning imports of a range of Armenian products, including fruit and vegetables, flowers, fish and alcoholic beverages.

Political Developments in Armenia

Pashinyan visited Russia earlier this month after his Civil Contract party won re-election in June, defeating several pro-Russian opposition parties.

Potential EAEU Suspension

Moscow has warned that Armenia could be suspended from the EAEU if it continues pursuing EU membership.

Economic Impact

Armenia is heavily dependent on Russia for energy supplies, while Russia accounted for about 35% of Armenia's foreign trade last year.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov. Editing by Ron Popeski and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Armenia seeks Russian intervention to lift export restrictions imposed in June, citing breaches of Eurasian Economic Union commitments. (euronews.com)
  • Russia has issued escalating warnings—potentially suspending Armenia from the EAEU, halting energy supplies, and requiring a referendum on EU membership. (marketscreener.com)
  • Armenia's heavy economic reliance on Russia—approximately 35% of its foreign trade and dominant in key export categories like brandy, produce, and fish—makes these measures particularly disruptive. (arka.am)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Armenia's Prime Minister contact Russia's President?
Prime Minister Pashinyan called President Putin to request help in resolving restrictions on Armenian exports imposed by Russia.
What products are affected by the Russian trade restrictions?
The restrictions temporarily ban imports of Armenian products such as fruit, vegetables, flowers, fish, and alcoholic beverages.
How do the trade restrictions affect Armenia and Russia relations?
The restrictions have increased tensions, especially as Armenia seeks closer ties with the West and considers EU membership.
What is the status of Armenia's relationship with the Eurasian Economic Union?
Moscow warned Armenia it could face suspension from the EAEU if it continues to pursue European Union membership.
How significant is Russia for Armenian trade?
Russia accounted for about 35% of Armenia's foreign trade last year, making it a critical economic partner.

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