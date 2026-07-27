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Finance

Azerbaijan sentences online TV founders, journalists to jail

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Azerbaijan Jails Toplum TV Founders, Journalists in Financial Crime Case

Sentencing and Charges Against Toplum TV Journalists

Background and Sentencing Details

BAKU, July 27 (Reuters) - Two co-founders of an independent Azerbaijani online TV station, three of its journalists and four activists were each sentenced to jail terms of up to 15 years on Monday over financial crimes, in a case that has raised Western concerns over press freedom.

Akif Gurbanov, who started Toplum TV in 2016, got 15 years, while his colleague Alasgar Mammadli got 14, defence lawyers said. All the defendants had dismissed the charges as politically motivated and their lawyers said they would appeal.

Pattern of Detentions in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has detained a string of independent reporters in recent years. Several have faced trial on charges unrelated to journalistic activity, such as smuggling.

Authorities in the South Caucasus country say the journalists had real cases to answer.

Defense Response and Trial Proceedings

“We will file an appeal. The trial as a whole was unfair,” Elchin Sadigov, a defence lawyer for journalist Elmir Abbasov, told Reuters.

“None of the motions submitted by the defence was granted, and the proceedings were conducted in a one-sided manner.”

Toplum TV’s Role and Police Actions

Toplum TV is one of the few remaining independent online media outlets in Azerbaijan, covering politics, corruption, human rights and social issues.

Police raided its offices and several other locations in Baku in March 2024, initially detaining a number of its employees and associates. Several were subsequently placed in pre-trial detention on smuggling charges.

Prosecutors later added charges including illegal entrepreneurship, money laundering, tax evasion and document forgery.

International Reactions and Press Freedom Concerns

Azerbaijani authorities have rejected accusations that prosecutions of journalists are politically motivated.

Media rights group Reporters Without Borders ranked Azerbaijan 171 out of 180 countries for press freedom in its 2026 rankings, down from 167 a year earlier.

In 2024, the U.S. State Department said it was deeply troubled by the news of arrests during the raid of Toplum TV's offices, and called on Azerbaijan to end the harassment of those exercising their fundamental freedoms.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Toplum TV co‑founders Akif Gurbanov (15 years) and Alasgar Mammadli (14 years) received the harshest sentences in what critics call a politically motivated crackdown (en.apa.az)
  • The case reflects a broader pattern: independent media activists in Azerbaijan increasingly face spurious economic and criminal charges, as described by Freedom House and Human Rights Watch (freedomhouse.org)
  • Azerbaijan’s ranking in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index slipped to 171 out of 180, underscoring intensified restrictions on media freedom (rsf.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were sentenced in the Azerbaijan TV case?
Two Toplum TV co-founders, three journalists, and four activists were each given jail terms of up to 15 years.
What charges were brought against the Toplum TV journalists?
They faced charges including smuggling, illegal entrepreneurship, money laundering, tax evasion, and document forgery.
What was the international response to the sentencing?
The U.S. State Department and media organizations expressed concern about press freedom in Azerbaijan.
How has Azerbaijan acted against independent media recently?
Authorities have detained several independent reporters, often charging them with crimes unrelated to journalism.
What ranking does Azerbaijan have for press freedom?
Reporters Without Borders ranked Azerbaijan 171 out of 180 countries for press freedom in 2026.

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